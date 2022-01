SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — All the preparations are complete for the Fiesta Bowl as No. 9 Oklahoma State is set to take on No. 5 Notre Dame at State Farm Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT on ESPN with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden on the call. On Friday morning, Cowboys' head coach Mike Gundy held his final press conference of the week alongside Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. Here is everything Gundy said about how the Pokes will make defensive play calls without a coordinator, Oklahoma State's past success in bowl games, the impact of COVID-19 and more.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO