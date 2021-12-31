ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How decisions and bills passed in 2021 could impact Texas politics in 2022

By Maggie Glynn
CW33
CW33
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Several Texas laws passed in 2021 will have an impact on Texas politics and voters’ decisions for years to come. That includes the most restrictive abortion law in the nation, new voting regulations and bills to fix our power grid after its failure in...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

Related
expressnews.com

In 2021, Texas politics took a sharp right turn

The uprising of Texas Democrats over the last few years spurred a Republican reaction in 2021 that resulted in some of the most extreme state GOP legislation in decades. Abortions were essentially banned. Gun rights greatly expanded, even over the objections of many in law enforcement. And the state enacted...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Ramsey: The Texas storms -- actual and political -- of 2021

2021 was the second year of the pandemic. The Texas Legislature met in regular session, as usual, but then followed that session with three special sessions on issues that had to be done (redistricting) and on issues lawmakers didn’t address during that 140-day regular session. The issue of drawing new political maps came late because the pandemic delayed the 2020 census. Others — new voting and election laws, and restrictions on what can be taught in public schools, for instance — were priority issues for Republicans at the legislative and at the statewide level, and could be the subject of debate in 2022’s election...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Analysis: The Texas storms — actual and political — of 2021

Editor's note: If you'd like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey's column, click here. 2021 was the second year of the pandemic. The Texas Legislature met in regular session, as usual, but then followed that session with three special sessions on issues that had to be done (redistricting) and on issues lawmakers didn’t address during that 140-day regular session. The issue of drawing new political maps came late, because the pandemic delayed the 2020 census. Others — new voting and election laws, and restrictions on what can be taught in public schools, for instance — were priority issues for Republicans at the legislative and at the statewide level, and could be the subject of debate in 2022’s election cycle.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

16 new laws that went into effect in Texas in 2021

666 new Texas laws took effect in 2021. Here are 16 you should know, from abortion and voting restrictions to open carry. Texas' constitutional carry law makes it the largest state in America to allow residents 21 and older to openly carry a gun in public without passing a training class or receiving a permit. It does not apply to anyone with a criminal record.
TEXAS STATE
newschannel6now.com

New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - New state laws will take effect on Jan. 1, and News Channel 6 has compiled a list of the rules most likely to affect local residents. 23 bills were passed during the regular session of the 87th Legislature in May, all of which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022. While most deal with certain tax requirements or exemptions, there are a few that may make those around the Falls take notice:
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
MySanAntonio

Police funding, church tax breaks among new Texas laws taking effect Saturday

New Year's Day 2022 welcomes a slew of new laws taking effect in the Lone Star State, including a tax break for places of religious worship and new protections for homeowners living in flood-prone properties. The 87th Texas Legislature approved the 23 measures during its regular session this year, which ended in May.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Legislature#Senate Bill#Nexstar#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#Mississippi Dobbs#The Supreme Court#Democrats
WSAV News 3

Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Doling out pardons is a holiday tradition for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who around every Christmas grants them to a handful of ordinary citizens, typically for minor offenses committed years or decades ago. But one name stands out on his desk: George Floyd. Abbott has not said whether he will posthumously pardon Floyd this […]
POLITICS
KVUE

Federal judge asked to block Texas law limiting mail-in ballot applications

TEXAS, USA — Harris County's elections administrator and an Austin-area voter registrar have asked a federal judge to block a Texas law that bans election officials from sending mail-in ballot applications to registered voters who haven't requested one. The motion for a preliminary injunction was filed on Tuesday by...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

10 governor's races to watch in 2022

In 2018, Democrats sliced deeply into Republicans’ commanding hold on U.S. governorships. They flipped seven states, including Michigan and Wisconsin, foreshadowing changes in a Midwest region that helped send Joe Biden to the White House two years later, after Donald Trump had built his winning coalition there in 2016.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy