Florence County deputies say missing Pamplico man found safe
Editor’s note: Due to the missing man being found safe, identifying information has been removed from the story.
PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies said a missing Pamplico man has been found safe.
The man was reported missing earlier Friday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0