Famous Crypto-Meme Twin Grichka Bogdanoff Dies Aged 72

By Robert D Knight
beincrypto.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrichka Bogdanoff, who according to a popular crypto meme was – like his brother Igor – capable of changing the market with a single phone call, has died at the age of 72 following a period of illness. Sponsored. The twin celebrities and scientists first rose to...

beincrypto.com

