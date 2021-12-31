ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

EMSA Recommends Safe Ways To Stay Warm When Temperatures Drop This Weekend

By Jordan Dafnis
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGRPd_0dZyCcez00

We have been fortunate with such mild temperatures so far this winter, but as we head into 2022, the temperatures are expected to drop rapidly. It could sneak up on you if you are not prepared.

If you’re planning to head out tonight, EMSA chief public affairs officer Adam Paluka recommends grabbing your winter coats, gloves, scarves and hats ready to go.

"I think that there is maybe a false sense of security after we had that big cold snap in February,” Paluka said. “This isn't going to be as long lasting, or the temperatures aren't going to be as low so folks might think, ‘It won't be that bad. I got through that cold snap fine.’ But their bodies are not acclimated to the cold."

EMSA is also reminding people not to try using other appliances like an oven or stove to heat the home.

"We’re really worried about carbon monoxide poisoning,” Paluka said. “That can happen if folks are trying to heat their home with appliances or running their car in a closed garage, so we just want to make sure that everyone understands please be on the lookout for carbon monoxide poisoning and heat your home properly.”

If you are worried about cranking up the heat because you want to avoid a heating bill, you may be eligible for assistance.

According to the U.S. Department of Human Services website, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federally-funded program that provides financial assistance to approximately 182,000 low-income households in Oklahoma each year to help them meet the cost of home energy.

All LIHEAP assistances are subject to available funding by the federal government.

If you’d like to apply, click here and here for more information.

