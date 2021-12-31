ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOH Schedules Pop Up COVID Testing Today on STJ

By Amy H. Roberts
stjohnsource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Health is conducting COVID tests on St. John today at the V. I. Port Authority’s gravel lot from noon to 3 p.m. At 11 a.m., there is already a long line, according to one resident who recently drove by. The previously unscheduled event is a...

stjohnsource.com

