DOH Schedules Pop Up COVID Testing Today on STJ

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland continue to climb, there is growing concern about how quickly the virus is spreading among children. Data released Thursday by the Maryland Department of Health shows 30 children are among the COVID-19 patients receiving acute care at hospitals throughout the state, doubling from 15 the day before. Dr. Aaron Milston, a pediatric infectious disease physician for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, said the highly contagious Omicron variant is why so many children are coming down with COVID-19. “We’re clearly seeing an increase in the number of kids we’re seeing diagnosed with COVID,” Dr. Milstone said. Milstone said...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO