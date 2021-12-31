Aoife O’Donovan Releases New Single “B61” Ahead of January LP Release

Ahead of her slated January 21 release for her new LP, Age Of Apathy, Grammy award-winning songwriter and performer Aoife O’Donovan has released a new single, “B61.”

Written in the recent age of lockdown loneliness, the somber song remembers Brooklyn bars and indigo skies of O’Donovan’s past. It also laments the spiritual purgatory many find themselves in today.

On the track, the artist sings: How will I know if I’m the last one alive?” Adding, For forty-one days and as many nights / I’ll be standing where we stood under an indigo sky.”

O’Donovan shared the release on social media, writing on Twitter, “How will I know if I’m the last one alive?” alongside the lyric video.

According to a press release about the new song: “First conceptualized on a piano in Aoife’s New York apartment, the track truly crystallized upon the addition of David Piltch’s swaying bass and the slight swells of Jay Bellerose’s drums. Delicately wrought and gorgeously orchestrated, ‘B61’ is a true testament to Aoife O’Donovan’s genre defiant folk.”

The Grammy-winning artist (for her work in the group, I’m With Her), recently announced that she is slated to perform a number of European gigs in 2022 in cities like Oslo and Stockholm.

The artist also released a collaboration with the recently Grammy-nominated singer, Allison Russell, which you can check out below.

O’Donovan announced her new LP in September on social media, writing on Twitter, “Friends. I made a new record. It’s called Age of Apathy, and it’s coming in January. Pre-Order https://ffm.to/ageofapathy My dear friend and hero @JoeHenryMusic produced the album from a seaside hamlet in Maine, while I was sequestered in the wild, mystical jungle of Florida.”

Photo credit: Omar Cruz / Shorefire Media