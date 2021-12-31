ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weekend Alert Days

By Mark Evenstad
 2 days ago

Alert Days are in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service says Saturday will be windy...

Comments / 0

Rain Changing To Snow Sunday

Rain changes to snow with potential of sleet & freezing rain as transition occurs. Areas of fog & scattered showers today. Rain changes into snow on Sunday with a period of sleet & freezing rain. Messy First Weekend Of 2022. Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST. Light Wintry...
ENVIRONMENT
A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect until Noon CST Sunday.

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…. * WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE…North central Iowa. * WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…The dangerously...
ENVIRONMENT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. All of southwest Georgia is under a marginal risk for severe storms. Primary threats include a 5% chance of damaging winds and a 2% chance for tornadoes and flash flooding. Download...
ALBANY, GA
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
WEATHER ALERT| Snow Sneaks Into Maryland Monday

From 60s to snow sneaking into Maryland by Monday. Sunday remains mostly cloudy and unusually mild with highs in the mid 60s. Late Sunday night cold air rushes in and temperatures tumble into the low 30s overnight. As this happens, an area of low pressure tracks towards Maryland and snow...
MARYLAND STATE
6 First Alert Day: Snow ending this evening, brutal cold overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 4PM UPDATE- Snow is beginning to end from west to east across the metro, and should largely be over by 5pm. Snow amounts have been on the lower side around town, but impacts to travel conditions have still been significant. Most roadways are partially to completely covered in snow at this time, and the extreme cold means that the snow is even slicker than usual for our area. Even as snow ends, gusty winds may still cause patchy blowing snow, which will continue to result in poor travel conditions through 10pm, particularly in more rural areas where the is open space for the snow to blow around. Temperatures will remain frigid, in the single digits right now with wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees. Overnight lows are still expected to dip below zero, with the wind chills remaining in that -15 to -25 degree range.
OMAHA, NE
A Stormy Sunday…Alert Day Updates For Sunday & Monday

As of 6:30PM Saturday- Happy New Year! 2022 is started out very warm and cloudy in the CSRA. The month of December was well above average when it comes to temperatures, and that trend continues for this first weekend of January. Today’s high reached 81 in Augusta, which has set the third record high temperature of the week. The other two days where the 26th, and 29th, both of which were also 81. Skies were fairly clear in the late afternoon, but more clouds will build overnight as a front approaches. The low tonight should be in the upper to mid 60s, keeping the toasty temperatures around.
AUGUSTA, GA
Thunderstorms, winter weather will roll across Piedmont

(WGHP) — Showers and thunderstorms will roll across the Piedmont on Sunday morning. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph with temperatures in the upper 60s. The first week of 2022 will bring winter temperatures and perhaps some winter weather to the Piedmont as well. Cold air will move into the Piedmont on […]
ENVIRONMENT
Emily's First Alert Day Update - 1:30 PM

The 6 First Alert Weather Team is tracking frigid conditions and blowing snow to kick off the new year. Weather conditions caused trash delays and recycling collections to be delayed in Omaha and Council Bluffs. Siena Francis House hosts warming centers. Updated: 1 hours ago. One local facility is welcoming...
OMAHA, NE
ENVIRONMENT
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Continues Throughout The Weekend, Flood Watches In Place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ok, who all felt it? Let’s talk about the “boom” briefly before the forecast. This morning, before noon, a loud boom could be heard and it even left some houses shaking across western Pennsylvania? Well, my colleague Ray Petelin had a theory that it wasn’t an earthquake, but a meteor. Satellite lightning detection can pick up on meteors.  There was a quick event at 11:26am (tiny, green blip), which lines to with the timing of this morning's "boom". This is just an idea, while other possibilities are being researched. pic.twitter.com/XDhCPbHs41 — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) January 1, 2022 Shortly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Snowfall in Midwest as winter finally hits region

The winter that took its time getting to the Midwest began to finally arrive on the first day of the new year.The National Weather Service said the snow started falling Saturday and that as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow could fall by Sunday morning.In Michigan, forecasters said the heaviest snow was falling Saturday night, with as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) expected along Interstate 94 in west Michigan and 3 to 5 inches (8 to 12 centimeters) anticipated in the southeastern part of the state. The northern end of Indiana is expected to see between...
ENVIRONMENT
Coastal Snow Monday Morning, A Close Call For Us

After a record warm 2021 and the second warmest December on record, we finally see cold air on the move. The cold air has been locked across the northern Rockies is now moving over the central US. We start to see more seasonable chill by tonight as the winds increase from the northwest and we dip into the 20s. At the same time, a coastal low will lift north tonight. This storm will be mainly rain for the Carolina coast until it reaches the Chesapeake Bay area where it will switch to wet snow later tonight. The best chances for accumulating snow will be across northern Virginia, eastern Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey.
ENVIRONMENT
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much colder air for the rest of the weekend

Police arrest driver on suspicion of DWI in wrong-way crash in Springfield Saturday morning. Police arrested a driver for suspicion of drunk driving after a wrong-way crash injured a passenger in Springfield Saturday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. A cold front will move through today, bringing the coldest air of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Snow on the Way: 1-5 Inches Expected in DC Area

The D.C. area is expected to get 1 to 5 inches of snow Monday after mild weather Sunday and high temperatures in the 60s. Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode and says to expect a storm Monday that may affect your schedule. D.C. advised residents to plan on slippery road conditions that could snarl the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
Snow possible Monday morning

After a high of 56 degrees today under mainly cloudy skies, a cold front will approach, leading to scattered showers this afternoon, and windy conditions by evening. Winds will increase to 15-25 mph tonight, bringing in colder air. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
Record High Sunday, Heavy Snow Monday?

A dramatic change in the forecast could lead to a significant snow for most, or all, of Delaware on Monday. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Kent and Sussex Counties, for the possibility of at least 4-6 inches of snow in areas that could reach close to 65 degrees on Sunday.
WILMINGTON, DE

