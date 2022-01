Well folks, we made it. There are just a few days left in 2021 and if you are anything like me you are thinking that this past year felt like three different years all wrapped up into one. It has been exhausting and I am very happy that I have this week off. I just need to close the front door of my house, silence the ringer on my phone, make myself a big pot of coffee and sit down with a good book for three or four days. Does this sound even remotely appealing to you?

