ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Bear Boogie! Romanians' New Year Tradition Consists of Dancing in Bear Outfits!

10NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can barely believe it! Romanians don bear...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

New year welcomed with traditional morris dancing on Iron Bridge

Ironbridge welcomed the new year with a traditional performance by local morris dancers. The new year was celebrated with a traditional dance on the historic Iron Bridge as crowds tapped their feet into the new year. As we said goodbye to 2021, the new year was welcomed in with a...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romanians#Dance#Bear Boogie#Buzz60
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Independent

The best wine deals for January 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
cntraveler.com

A Sherry-Sipping, Seafood-Filled Road Trip Through Southern Spain

Spain’s major cities attract travelers looking to spend their days on foot—a change of pace from car-centric America. But a road trip through the countryside is well worth deviating from the urban trend, and it's one of the best ways to experience the slow ways and tastes of Spanish life—especially in the south of the country.
RETAIL
Wicked Local

SYC New Year's Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Anchor Food Pantry

The weather is going to be perfect for the 16th annual Swampscott Yacht Club Polar Bear Plunge. That’s because it’s always perfect weather when you’re taking the dip for a good cause. This year's event will benefit the Anchor Food Pantry will take place Saturday, Jan. 1...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Cultural dancers and bike stunt teams perform at scaled-down return of London New Year’s Day parade

Cultural dancers, motorcycle stunt teams and chart-topping singers have been wowing crowds as a scaled-down New Year’s Day parade returned to the streets of central London.The Voice UK winner Molly Hocking, indie musician Michael Armstrong and West End star Marisha Wallace were among those entertaining a live audience at the event in Waterloo Place.After being cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions, the parade, which previously saw more than 600,000 people flood the city centre, has been ticketed with a limit of 600 spectators.Performers representing 22 countries and all 32 London boroughs took to the stage just south of the...
CELEBRATIONS
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston New Years Polar Bear Plunge

January 1, 202211:00am – 2:00 pm Ready to take the plunge into 2022? Come out to Camp Lee for our 3rd Annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Years Day! It will be $30 per person for a ride down the water zip-line & a t-shirt! We love to work with our community as much as we […]
ANNISTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy