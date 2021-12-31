ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic Prevention Institute's Dr. Rick Bright discusses our future with COVID

The year 2020 ended with a lot of hope that vaccines would soon bring the pandemic to an end. 2021 ends with a grim question of how much longer this goes on. As the omicron variant spreads, the CDC is now advising Americans to stay off cruise ships. Pediatric hospital admissions...

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

