Michigan real estate market expected to remain a 'seller's market' in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Bay Area, many expected the real estate market to tank. While it certainly slowed for a bit as open houses were prohibited and residents stayed in their homes, it quickly picked back up, fueling a competitive market with low inventory and a strong set of buyers rethinking their living spaces. That continued into 2021 as the suburbs stayed king, demand outstripped supply, and, at least in the Bay Area, many residents have yet to return to an office. Now, with a still very uncertain future ahead of us, what’s next for the Bay Area housing market? We talked with local experts in the home buying and rental market to get their opinions on what’s to come.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO