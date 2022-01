P. Siakam40 MIN, 25 PTS, 19 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 10-20 FG, 1-2 3FG, 4-9 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, +22 +/- Smooooth. Great hooks and spins. Crafty and calm. Drew fouls (a lot!). Hit his jumpers. The star who does everything. He seemed to play defense at 60 percent, yet he still swatted shots from behind in transition, grabbed rebounds (a lot!), did his thing. He was just by far the most talented player on the court, and he knew it. The Raptors rocked the Clippers when Siakam played and got rocked when he sat. Absolutely cooked Reggie Jackson down the stretch as he ran two-man action with Fred to get the switch.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO