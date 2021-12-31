ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Robbery at Macy's

By ScannerAndrew
Santa Barbara Edhat
 3 days ago

4 BMAs and 2 BFAs stole merchandise and pushed and threatened to shoot security, no weapons were seen. Departed in a 2019 white 4-door Mercedes. They have the license plate which returns out of Los Angeles. The vehicle was last seen heading NB on La Cumbre. ScannerAndrew Dec 30,...

www.edhat.com

WSMV

Man arrested for robbery at Walgreen’s

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man previously convicted of armed robbery has been charged with one robbery earlier this month and may be connected with at least seven other drug store and convenience market robberies since Nov. 17, according to police. Metro Police have charged Kevin J. Keesee, 57, with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Voice

Popular Walmart Store Closed Due To COVID

A popular Walmart location in North Jersey has temporarily closed its doors to the public amid the winter rise in new COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Omicron variant, NJ Advance Media reports. The Linden store on West Edgar Road was closed on Tuesday and will reopen on Thursday...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Walmart McDonald's Locations Are Being Replaced With an Unexpected Option

As shoppers will know, Walmart has gradually closed down a lot of McDonald's restaurants that previously used to be a key part of the retail chain's experience. However, a surprising newcomer is looking to take over the abandoned storefronts and revitalize them. According to a recent report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press has opened up several locations inside of Walmarts, and further expansion could be in the cards.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Laredo Morning Times

Arrest made in death of Kardashian business manager

Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a Los Angeles-based business manager who worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, has died, the Ventura County Coroner’s office confirmed to Variety. She was 55 and the cause of death appears to be homicide, according to sources who point to an incident on Dec. 22 in Van Nuys and in Simi Valley, Calif.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Missing Sun Valley Parents Found, Children Placed With DCFS

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Sun Valley couple being investigated for alleged neglect of their three children related to possible narcotics abuse were found today along with the children, who were placed in the custody of social workers, authorities said. “Today the family was located and the three children are safe with U.S. Border Patrol agents. DCFS has taken custody of the children and will find appropriate placement while they continue their investigation,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said neither parent was arrested, and no criminal charges are pending at this time. Police did not say where the family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thenewsprogress.com

Armed man dies in officer-involved shooting at Walmart

The Virginia State Police investigation remains ongoing into Thursday night's shooting that involved a South Hill Police Officer at Walmart. The incident occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, in a parking lot of the Walmart located on Furr Street in the town limits. An anonymous tip was called in about a wanted subject being seen in the parking lot.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ

3 children flee LA-area home after apparent murder-suicide

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three children fled a Los Angeles-area home where their mother and her boyfriend died in an apparent murder-suicide on New Year’s Day. Officials say deputies responding to a domestic violence call at the residence in Temple City found three boys, ages 5 to 11, running toward them around 7 a.m. Sunday. The boys were not physically hurt. Inside the home deputies found a 27-year-old woman shot multiple times. The man, 28, appeared to have a self-inflicted head wound. Both died at the scene. One of the children made the 911 call.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Search For Suspect in ‘Violent Robbery’ of French Bulldog in Marina

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect who robbed woman of her pet French Bulldog in the Marina District Saturday morning. Police said the female victim was walking her nine-month-old pet dog “Rosie” shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Broderick and Beach Streets when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect “violently robbed” the victim, fleeing with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with a partial license plate 7JPM. The SFPD Investigations Bureau Twitter account shared the information on the robbery along with two photos of Rosie. This morning at 10:05 am "Rosie" a 9 month old French Bulldog was out for a walk with her owner near Broderick & Beach in the Marina. A suspect approached and violently robbed the dog from the owner. Suspect fled with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with partial plate 7JPM. pic.twitter.com/F0UTzM5o0X — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) January 1, 2022 Police did not provide a description of the suspect. Authorities ask that anyone who sees the dog or suspect vehicle contact SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Denver

Gonzalo ‘Chalo’ Quesada Dies After Being Evacuated From Marshall Fire Twice

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Family members say smoke inhalation likely contributed to the death of Gonzalo “Chalo” Quesada, a 58-year-old man who was bed-ridden when the Marshall Fire ripped through his neighborhood Thursday. Gonzalo ‘Chalo’ Quesada (credit: GoFundMe) “It was maybe 10 or 15 minutes that we had total to get Chalo out of the house from the minute that we knew what was going on,” said Chrissy Miller, a long-time family friend. Miller was visiting the Quesada family on Thursday. She considers Chalo a brother and was in town because she knew he didn’t have long to live. “We were having a...
DENVER, CO
13abc.com

Family finds stolen Christmas presents, tries to reunite with owners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ryan Rolsten woke up Christmas Eve to find that someone had rifled through his wife’s car. It was parked in front of his home on Heatherdowns. Luckily nothing was taken, but the thief left behind some gifts in the backyard, opened and then discarded. “We...
TOLEDO, OH
The Independent

Auto executive accused of hiring squad of marines to murder ex-mistress and her new boyfriend

A Texas automobile dealer is accused of hiring hitmen former soldiers to kill his mistress and her new boyfriend, who was trying to blackmail him.According to an unsealed federal indictment, four men are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in death, and carrying, brandishing, and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence.Erik Charles Maund, 46, of Austin, Texas, a partner in Maund Automotive Group, emailed Holly Williams, 33,  of Nashville, Tennessee, with whom he had a previous extra-marital relationship, about wanting to see her during an upcoming visit to the city in February 2020.After visiting her...
PUBLIC SAFETY

