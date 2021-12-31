Prison Sentence Stayed For Man Who Sexually Assaulted Girl

St Paul (KROC AM News) - The names of the Austin man who was killed in a police shooting last week and the officer who shot him have been released. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officer as Zachary Gast, who has been with the Austin PD for two years. The man he shot has been identified as 38-year-old Kokou Fiafonou.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO