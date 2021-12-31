ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Prison Sentence Stayed For Man Who Sexually Assaulted Girl

By Alex Svejkovsky
Power 96
Power 96
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FOLEY -- A Sartell man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl has been sentenced to 25 years probation. If...

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

Two Plead Guilty to Illegally Buying and Selling Nearly 100 Guns

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people have pleaded guilty to illegally buying and selling dozens of firearms. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Wednesday 34-year-old Sarah Elwood and 31-year-old Jeffrey Jackson of Crystal pleaded guilty to one count each of aiding and abetting false statements in connection with the purchase of firearms.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

St. Paul Man Sentenced for Rioting and Arson in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul man has been sentenced for his role in the riots in downtown Minneapolis in 2020. On Wednesday the U.S. Attorney’s Office sentenced 32-year-old Victor Edwards to 100 months, or just over 8 years, in prison followed by two years of supervised release. In August 2021 a federal jury found Edwards guilty of one count of riot and one count of arson for burning, looting, and damaging multiple businesses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Names In Deadly Austin Officer-Involved Shooting Released

St Paul (KROC AM News) - The names of the Austin man who was killed in a police shooting last week and the officer who shot him have been released. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officer as Zachary Gast, who has been with the Austin PD for two years. The man he shot has been identified as 38-year-old Kokou Fiafonou.
AUSTIN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foley, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Rice, MN
City
Sartell, MN
Sartell, MN
Crime & Safety
Power 96

Little Falls Man Facing Charges in Christmas Day Road Rage Crash

AVON -- A Little Falls man is facing charges after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day. Stearns County District Court records show 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose faces four felony counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
Power 96

Elderly Man Killed When Struck by Wright County Squad Car

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a law enforcement vehicle in a far northwestern Twin Cities suburb Minnesota. The preliminary report on the fatal incident indicates Wright County Deputy Dustin Hatzenbeller was responding to a medical emergency at a residence in St. Michael Thursday evening around 7:20 PM when his squad car struck a pedestrian standing in the driveway.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy