Miami Heat Coping With Depleted Roster

By Corey Holmes
 2 days ago
Let’s face it. The Miami Heat roster is depleted at this point.

However, overcoming adversity is something the Miami Heat have done time and time again.

On Friday night, the Heat will begin their six-game road trip at the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are 10-25 and are looking to end a five-game skid. With a pretty healthy roster, the club will be looking to take advantage of this home match-up.

But not so fast

It still won’t be an easy one as the Miami Heat, even despite having a thin roster, have remained a top three defense in opponent points per game(103.4). And along with that, ranks third in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game at 13.3.

Keeping the game low with good defense and creating second shot opportunities for shooters like Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro will be crucial for this Heat team.

Omer Yurtseven, Caleb Martin and Marcus Garrett are the only other players at the moment that won’t be in Heat uniform for the first time in this game.

To help, the Heat have signed guard Kyle Guy, forward Aric Holman and forward Haywood Highsmith, all to 10-day contracts under the COVID- Related Hardship Allowance. They are also expected to sign guard Nick Stauskas, which satisfies what would be the required minimum.

It should be interesting, to say the least.

The Heat look to continue what is a 4 game winning streak going into their duel with the Rockets. To give them a chance they will be reliant on Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson and their playmaking ability, along with the physicality that Yurtseven brings in the paint on both ends of the floor.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @coreyholmes4

IN THIS ARTICLE
