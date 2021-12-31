ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Don't be surprised by the No Surprises Act

By TROY DOWNING
Missoulian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January 2022, federal legislation takes effect limiting surprise medical billing for out-of-network health care. Passed with bipartisan support in Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, the No Surprises Act (NSA) is the most sweeping health care legislation since the Affordable Care Act in 2010. Surprise billing occurs when a...

missoulian.com

fox4news.com

No Surprise Act: New law preventing unexpected medical bills takes effect Jan. 1

The No Surprises Act protects Americans from surprise medical bills. A new law is now in effect that protects consumers against so-called "surprise" medical bills. Patients will no longer have to worry about getting a huge bill following a medical crisis if the closest hospital emergency room happened to have been outside their insurance plan’s provider network. They’ll also be protected from unexpected charges if an out-of-network clinician takes part in a surgery or procedure conducted at an in-network hospital. In such situations, patients will be liable only for their in-network cost sharing amount.
LAW
IFLScience

From Tomorrow, Surprise Medical Bills Will Be Illegal In The US

The new year is often seen as a time for turning over new leaves. Maybe you’re planning on finally giving up smoking, or perhaps you want to reduce the amount of red meat in your diet – basically, whatever your new year’s resolution is, there’s a good chance it will involve doing something new, getting healthy, and enjoying life more.
U.S. POLITICS
wfxb.com

‘No Surprises Act’ Going Into Effect January 1st

With the new year comes new laws, the ‘No Surprises Act’ which bans most unexpected medical charges from out-of-network providers will go into effect on January 1st. Congress passed the law late last year after multiple delays. It protects patients when they receive emergency care or schedule treatment from doctors and hospitals that are not in their insurance network and that they did not choose. Under the law, patients are responsible only for their in-network cost-sharing. The American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and other providers have filed lawsuits arguing that the Biden Administration’s interpretation of the act unfairly benefits health insurers.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Supreme Court sets special hearing for Biden’s vaccine rules for health-care workers, private businesses

The Supreme Court on Wednesday night announced it will hold a special hearing next month to consider challenges to the Biden administration’s pandemic efforts affecting millions of workers, a nationwide vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers and a separate coronavirus vaccine mandate for health-care workers. Both policies have been at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KevinMD.com

Key change are needed to make the No Surprises Act work as Congress intended

Physicians prioritize patient needs above all other considerations. To advance that mission, the AMA works tirelessly to improve access to quality, affordable health coverage for everyone, which includes protecting patients from the financial harm posed by unanticipated medical bills that can be generated through out-of-network care. That is why the...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Why the 'No Surprises Act' will soon make a difference for consumers

At first blush, the name of the legislation doesn't tell us much. After all, the "No Surprises Act" could refer to practically anything. But what the policy does is protect Americans from surprise medical bills, and as The New York Times reports, as 2022 is poised to begin, so too are these new consumer protections.
POLITICS
Reuters

Abortion, vaccines and religious freedom: Top health law decisions of 2021

(Reuters) - An active year for health law, 2021 saw continued litigation over the COVID-19 pandemic, abortion and the Affordable Care Act. Here are some of the top decisions:. The U.S. Supreme Court in December left in place a ban on most abortions in Texas while a legal challenge against it proceeds, the clearest sign yet that the more conservative court, with three justices appointed by Republican President Donald Trump, may be open to weakening or overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide when it rules on a separate case involving a similar Mississippi law.
LAW
news4sanantonio.com

Are employers required to follow Biden's vaccine mandates?

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Insulin co-pay law to take effect Jan. 1

Rep. Danny Bentley, 98th District-R, announced Thursday that the insulin co-pay law will be in effect beginning Saturday, Jan. 1. Legislature passed and Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this year signed a Bentley-sponsored bill that would cap insulin co-pays. Bentley said starting Saturday, all insulin paid for through private health insurance...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
The Independent

From AOC to Joe Manchin, the winners and losers in a tumultuous 2021 in US politics

As 2021 comes to a close, it is pretty clear that the year was a loss for many people. It began with a violent assault on the US Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy as the president repeated lies about the election being stolen. That would set the tone for the rest of the poisonous year in politics. Similarly, the world entered its second full year in a pandemic and despite the emergence of a vaccine in record time, a large sliver of the country rebuffed calls to get immunised.In turn, the year has ended much as it began,...
U.S. POLITICS
cannonbeachgazette.com

New law protects against surprise medical bills

The situation happens all too often: You go to an in-network hospital but receive a surprise medical bill from an out-of-network doctor. However, starting Jan. 1, 2022, a new federal law – the No Surprises Act – will protect consumers from many types of these surprise bills. Surprise...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

States Urge Justices to Uphold Block on Health-Care Jab Mandate (2)

The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers shouldn’t resume across the nation while litigation unfolds, a group of Republican-led states told the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday. The states are asking the high court to reject the administration’s request to put a hold on two lower court decisions...
U.S. POLITICS
wdac.com

Wolf Administration Prepares For No Surprises Act

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the upcoming implementation of the federal No Surprises Act on January 1, 2022. The act will protect patients from receiving surprise medical bills. A surprise bill is an unexpected medical bill that a patient receives when they unintentionally obtain health care from a provider outside their plan’s provider network. Surprise bills can happen in emergency situations, but also in a non-emergency, when an out-of-network provider such as an anesthesiologist provides care at an in-network facility. The act will protect patients from surprise bills by requiring that emergency services are billed as in-network, without needing prior approval, and certain non-emergency services at an in-network facility provided by out-of-network providers are also covered as in-network. More information can be found at insurance.pa.gov/nosurprises or calling 1-877-881-6388.
U.S. POLITICS

