Piece of cake. Sheffield Wednesday looked dangerous in the first ten minutes or so but after that we made it look easy. We dominated at the back and read their attacks brilliantly, and going forward there was a simplicity to our play that was lovely to see. The team are clearly full of confidence at the moment and pretty much cruised through large chunks of the match. Lee Johnson made some in-game changes that once again showed how much the team is playing for him right now and we are at a point where even if one or two have less eye-catching performances than normal everybody is having a positive impact. It has been a long time since I’ve seen us be so comfortable in games; we’ve looked a level above in these last two fixtures.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO