The Chicago Blackhawks haven’t competed in an actual hockey game since Dec. 18, where they fell to the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime. When they suit up against the Nashville Predators on New Year’s Day, it will be a full two weeks between games. We know that the holiday break was extended due to rampant COVID outbreaks throughout the National Hockey League. The Blackhawks were fortunate enough to not be one of the teams hardest hit. But their contests on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week were cancelled, nonetheless. The team regrouped for their first practice after the break on Monday, and they tried to make the most of this idle week to prepare for the weekend’s contests. Here are the latest developments.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO