Lawro's predictions: Everton v Brighton

By BBC Sport
 2 days ago

Mark Lawrenson takes on singer and guitarist with London band KAWALA and West Ham fan Dan McCarthy in the latest round of...

Everton vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Rafael Benitez's Toffees have not played since mid-December and now must return to action against Graham Potter's Seagulls. This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it. Everton will hope that they can end a two-week drought and ring in the new...
Mark Lawrenson
Everton concede three against Brighton in yet another loss

Well so much for the hope of a winning start to 2022. Everton this afternoon lost yet again as the New Year began pretty much the same way as the old one ended. The Seagulls’ 3-2 win at Everton today can now be added to Watford’s victory at the Grand Old Lady earlier this campaign, as a first for both clubs.
Everton vs Brighton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everton will be looking to extend the gap between themselves and the Premier League relegation zone when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.Rafael Benítez is enduring a torrid first season in charge of Everton and has won just five of his 17 matches in charge so far, but he led his team to a well-earned point against Chelsea last time out.Brighton, on the other hand, have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign under Graham Potter that has seen them occupy a spot in the top half since the opening weekend.LIVE: Follow live coverage...
Everton vs Brighton final score: Seagulls swarm Toffees

Everton vs Brighton was a wild clash at Goodison Park as the visitors won a five-goal thriller which had plenty of drama. Brighton surged into a 2-0 lead early on through Alexis Mac Allister and Dan Burn, then the returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a penalty kick. Anthony Gordon made it...
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
Patrick Vieira could return to the touchline for Palace’s clash with West Ham

Crystal Palace assistant Osian Roberts has raised the prospect of manager Patrick Vieira returning to the touchline for Saturday’s clash with West Ham.Vieira has missed the club’s last two matches after it was revealed on Boxing Day he had tested positive for Covid-19.While the Eagles only confirmed the news five days ago, Roberts hinted on Friday that the 45-year-old could finish his period of isolation in time to be at Selhurst Park for the New Year’s Day fixture.“Patrick is very well,” the Welshman said. “He has recovered well this week so crossed fingers we will wait and see what happens, but hopefully he will be with us very,...
Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
Osian Roberts: Wilfried Zaha can help lead Crystal Palace to the next level

Osian Roberts has praised the demanding nature of Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha and backed him to help take the club to the next level.The Ivory Coast international will return from suspension for the New Year’s Day clash with West Ham after he was sent off during the 3-0 loss at Tottenham last weekend.It will be Zaha’s last domestic game before he jets off to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on January 9.Since the winger graduated through the Eagles academy more than a decade ago, he has regularly been criticised externally for his perceived poor attitude...
Bruno Lage has more questions than answers ahead of Wolves’ trip to Manchester United

Wolves boss Bruno Lage admits even his players cannot say how ready they will be to face Manchester United.The squad have been battling a coronavirus outbreak which forced the postponement of Tuesday’s trip to Arsenal.It came after Boxing Day’s visit of Watford was called off after the Hornets were unable to field a side because of the virus.Wolves go to Old Trafford on Monday – their first Premier League game since drawing 0-0 with Chelsea on December 19 – with Lage conceding he is yet to discover who will be available.He said: “After 10 days without playing, in your mind,...
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
Potter challenges Brighton players to make history at Everton

Brighton boss Graham Potter has challenged his players to make history at Everton. The Seagulls have never won at Goodison Park, losing seven times – including four in succession since promotion to the Premier League in 2017 – and drawing twice. “The past is the past and you...
