Premier League

Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Liverpool

By BBC Sport
BBC
 2 days ago

Mark Lawrenson takes on singer and guitarist with London band KAWALA and West Ham fan Dan McCarthy in the latest round of Premier League predictions. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was right when he said they lost at Leicester on...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Transfer news: Liverpool eye Saka

Liverpool are interested in Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka, 20, whose contract at Emirates Stadium expires in 2024. (Transfer Window podcast, via Express), external. The Reds have also made a contract offer to AC Milan's 25-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, whose deal at the San Siro expires at the end of this season. (Ansa - in Italian), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mark Lawrenson
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea vs Liverpool after testing positive for Covid-19

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s crucial match at Chelsea on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19. The Liverpool manager is experiencing mild symptoms and now joins the list of three staff members and three players who have tested positive this week. In Friday’s press conference Klopp did not reveal who had tested positive but hinted the cases would affect his first XI for the game at Stamford Bridge between second and third in the Premier League. “It’s not so cool at the moment,” Klopp said. “I’m not able to say who it is but it’ll be pretty clear on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Reds#Kawala
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Chelsea host Liverpool today in a crunch meeting at the top of the Premier League but the Blues have some injury concerns coming into the contest. The two teams are separated by only one point – Chelsea are second with Liverpool third – after both slipped up in midweek, allowing leaders Manchester City to move eight points clear at the top coming into the weekend.Reece James and Andreas Christensen are the latest defenders to join an injury list which includes Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Liverpool meanwhile are enjoying the return of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to their group.LIVE: Follow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Confirmed team news - Chelsea v Liverpool

There are five changes to the Chelsea side from the 1-1 draw with Brighton. Striker Romelu Lukaku is not in the squad following his controversial comments in an interview published this week. Andreas Christensen isn't in the squad either, Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi are on the bench and Reece James...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates from thrilling match

Chelsea play Liverpool in a massive game in the Premier League title race on Sunday.The Blues have dropped off the pace at the top of the table in recent weeks and now sit 11 points behind league leaders Manchester City after the champions came back to beat Arsenal on Saturday. Manager Thomas Tuchel has Covid and injury problems to address with Reece James the latest first-team star to be forced onto the sidelines. A bigger concern is Romelu Lukaku with the emergence of the striker’s controversial interview this week costing him his place in the squad.Jurgen Klopp has Covid issues...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v West Ham

Mark Lawrenson takes on singer and guitarist with London band KAWALA and West Ham fan Dan McCarthy in the latest round of Premier League predictions. Both these sides enjoyed comfortable wins last time out, but West Ham probably needed theirs more because they had started to look a bit leggy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to 11 matches as they came from behind to beat 10-man Arsenal in a wild and controversial match at the Emirates. Rodri scrambled in a late winner in the 93rd winner to put leaders City 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 points clear of Liverpool ahead of their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It came after Arsenal had taken a deserved lead through Bukayo Saka, before the contest turned in an eventful spell early in the second half. City were awarded a penalty following a VAR review when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Burnley on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Injuries and positive Covid tests have meant both Manchester United and Burnley have had matches called off recently, but they are both back in action at Old Trafford tonight.The Red Devils were fairly dismal against Newcastle in a 1-1 draw just a couple of days ago and now face the team level on points with the Magpies in the relegation zone.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyAs for the Clarets, they are still searching for just a second win of the Premier League season and haven’t scored since the third week of November.Sean Dyche...
PREMIER LEAGUE

