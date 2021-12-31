ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea v Liverpool: Team news

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea are set to be without Reece James, who was forced off against Brighton because of a hamstring injury. Fellow wing-back...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane's goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea V Liverpool#Covid
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea vs Liverpool after testing positive for Covid-19

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s crucial match at Chelsea on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19. The Liverpool manager is experiencing mild symptoms and now joins the list of three staff members and three players who have tested positive this week. In Friday’s press conference Klopp did not reveal who had tested positive but hinted the cases would affect his first XI for the game at Stamford Bridge between second and third in the Premier League. “It’s not so cool at the moment,” Klopp said. “I’m not able to say who it is but it’ll be pretty clear on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool are visiting Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today aiming to climb above the depleted Blues in the table. The two teams are separated by only one point – Chelsea are second with Liverpool third – after both slipped up in midweek, allowing leaders Manchester City to move eight points clear at the top coming into the weekend.Reece James and Andreas Christensen are the latest defenders to join an injury list which includes Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Liverpool meanwhile are enjoying the return of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to their group.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolHere is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku reveals he turned down Man City move and '100 percent' wanted to stay at Inter Milan

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed he turned down the chance to join Manchester City last year and that he “100 percent” wanted to stay at Inter Milan before moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer. In the second part of his interview with Sky Italy, which was recorded earlier this month, Lukaku said he only joined Chelsea after Inter denied him a new contract at the club following their Serie A title win last season. The publication of the remainder of the interview is set to cause further unrest in the Chelsea camp, after Thomas Tuchel criticised...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Confirmed team news - Chelsea v Liverpool

There are five changes to the Chelsea side from the 1-1 draw with Brighton. Striker Romelu Lukaku is not in the squad following his controversial comments in an interview published this week. Andreas Christensen isn't in the squad either, Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi are on the bench and Reece James...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sadio Mane foul was 'clear red', says Cesar Azplicueta after Liverpool forward's booking in Chelsea draw

Cesar Azpilicueta has said Liverpool forward Sadio Mane should have received a red card for his foul on the Chelsea defender in Sunday’s Premier League draw.Mane leaped into Azpilicueta within the opening minute at Stamford Bridge, striking the Spain international in the face with his forearm.Mane only received a yellow card following the incident, but Azpilicueta said after the 2-2 draw that the Senegal international should have been sent off for the foul.“It’s a clear red,” Azpilicueta told Sky Sports. “I don’t mind if it’s five seconds into the game, it’s the first action and it’s a clear red.“He doesn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola will be most satisfied viewer after Chelsea and Liverpool's epic draw

“You have to be perfect,” Jurgen Klopp bluntly offered. “And if you’re not perfect, you have to hope Manchester City are not perfect.”Pep Guardiola’s men were far from flawless at Arsenal, outplayed and fatigued on Saturday, yet they still exited the Emirates Stadium with three points.So Chelsea and Liverpool primed for battle against each other to try and bite into City’s lead at the summit with a slight shrugging of the shoulders – “what can you do?” – and a heavy tinge of “what do we have to lose?”An exhilarating affair followed at Stamford Bridge, decorated by glorious goals from...
PREMIER LEAGUE

