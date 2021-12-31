Avatar Debut New Song “Cruel and Unusual”

Dua Lipa‘s album, Future Nostalgia, and its singles dominated the charts in 2020, and this year, her song “Levitating” spent so many weeks in the upper reaches of the charts that it became the Billboard Hot 100 number-one song of 2021. So how about some new music from the British star? Well, it’s coming.
German thrash gods Destruction have just announced their 15th album, Diabolical, and have debuted a music video for the searing title track, which features an appearance from their iconic mascot, the Mad Butcher. There's no need to reinvent the thrash wheel in 2021 and Destruction lay down a textbook track...
IU has announced a brand-new single titled ‘Pieces’ that will be released next week. The South Korean singer had surprised fans on social media earlier today (December 22) at midnight KST with an artwork teaser for the upcoming project, ‘Pieces’, as translated by Soompi. The image features a hand-drawn pile of IU’s past albums, such as ‘CHAT-SHIRE’, ‘Palette’ and the recent ‘LILAC’ among others, stacked on top of one another, with a clock sitting at the very top.
The official website for Studio hb's original anime project Tabi Hani began streaming a teaser promotional video for the anime on Sunday. The teaser reveals and previews the anime's theme song "stay young" by PICKLES, and the anime's 2022 debut date. The video also revealed more staff members for the anime's "Kyoto Chapter."
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Korean pop idol group TWICE's "Feel Special" music video hit over 400 million views on Friday. Their song from "The 9th Mini Album" surpassed 400 million views on YouTube since it was posted in September 2019. Three weeks ago, the group's "Heart Shaker" music video also...
So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Trippie Redd is closing out the year with his brand new mixtape, Hate Is Dead. The nine-track project supposedly only has one feature and appeared on the Soundcloud account hnrzhunter, who is supposedly an artist that Redd manages. “HATE IS DEAD mixTAPE hurry before it’s too late these are all songs by me only 1 feature,” the Canton artist wrote on Instagram.
Megadeth mastermind Dave Mustaine has shared twelve seconds of a new Megadeth song, “Life in Hell,” as part of a recent Cameo video. You can listen below (via Blabbermouth). The clip in question starts at the 26-second mark. “Life in Hell” will be the second song of Megadeth’s...
The Christmas season is a time wrought with emotions both good and bad. The annual gatherings remind us both of all that we have and all that we’ve lost. Nothing perhaps exemplifies this emotional juxtaposition better than Billy Corgan who staged his annual Christmas concert with his family in the wake of his father, William Corgan Sr.‘s death.
Kep1er has finally released their new debut schedule!. Following news released earlier this December where Kep1er has postponed their debut due to a staff testing positive for COVID-19 and subsequently members Shen Xiaoting and Mashiro too. However, the group is now back on track for their debut and have released their latest debut schedule!
BTS's V topped Spotify's top global debut song with 'Christmas Tree'!. On December 29 KST, Spotify released the updated version of the chart, and V earned the top single debut on the chart with his OST 'Christmas Tree,' the track's instrumental also debuted on the chart at No. 10 for this weekend (December 24-26).
Plus, debuts for NCT, aespa, V, Mew Suppasit and SAM KIM. SB19‘s “Bazinga” adds a third week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s weekly Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, on the survey dated Jan. 1. Dating to the list’s launch in October, “Bazinga” is the...
A rumored reunion between Saliva and former singer Josey Scott that first surfaced in late 2019 failed to materialize, disappointing 38-year-old nu-metal dudes with goatees the world over. While the band initially cited the pandemic for halting their progress, Scott remained quiet, but he has now gone on record with his own thoughts on the matter.
Guns N’ Roses’ Slash says that he had played guitar alongside a lot of singers, but Axel Rose was the only one that ever affected him on an “emotional level.”. In an interview for Revolver magazine he talked about the first time they jammed together and said, “A song all of a sudden went to a whole new level, and I felt it. And that's when I realized where music and vocals really meet. Because prior to that, everybody that I'd worked with sucked and I had no use for it.”
There are thousands of aspiring musical artists across the United States, many of whom have never released an album. The act of creating, producing and recording an album demands stepping out of one’s comfort zone, putting oneself out there. It also requires a certain degree of simply “going for...
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is back with a new music video. The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a video for the song "Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)" on Thursday. The video shows the members of NCT 127 play cowboys...
Mitski reflects on bus stop songwriting, elementary school plays, and making the move from piano to guitar for the sake of efficiency in the latest installment of The First Time.
While Mitski has said in past interviews that she officially wrote her first song when she was 17 or 18, she corrects the record here to note the first time she ever “wrote a song without knowing I was writing a song” was when she was waiting for the school bus to pick her up in first or second grade. “I just made up a song to myself about how excited...
Röyksopp have shared a video for their new song “(Nothing But) Ashes…” In the clip, a masked figure can be seen walking through a forest at night before finding a metal object on the ground. It’s the Norwegian duo’s first new music since 2020. Check it out below.
Comments / 0