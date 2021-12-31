Avatar Debut New Song “Cruel and Unusual”

Guns N’ Roses’ Slash says that he had played guitar alongside a lot of singers, but Axel Rose was the only one that ever affected him on an “emotional level.”. In an interview for Revolver magazine he talked about the first time they jammed together and said, “A song all of a sudden went to a whole new level, and I felt it. And that's when I realized where music and vocals really meet. Because prior to that, everybody that I'd worked with sucked and I had no use for it.”

