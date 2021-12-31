ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Great Resignation

tmj4.com
 2 days ago

As an author, keynote speaker and mom who left her corporate job 17...

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Want to weather the Great Resignation? Create an internal brand employees actually believe in

Two years into the COVID era, many of us are tired of living through uncertainty. One way we’re dealing with that is by rethinking and redefining our work lives. This has led to the so-called Great Resignation: a phrase coined to describe the record high rates of employees who left their job during the fall of 2021. As a result, we’re witnessing one of the biggest cross-industry talent shortages in at least a decade.
ECONOMY
POPSUGAR

Chloe x Halle Discuss the Importance of Black Girls in Coding and Tech: "You Deserve to Be Here"

Chloe x Halle are getting ready to face off in a Twitch battle as a part of LG's Only On OLED campaign in partnership with Black Girls Code. Coding is one of the many spaces where Black girls feel excluded, and in a recent interview with POPSUGAR, the Grammy-nominated R&B duo discussed why getting more Black girls involved in technology-based hobbies is important. Coding is implemented into everyday use such as virtual reality and web, mobile, video game, and app design, and for Chloe, it's been instrumental in her creation of music.
EDUCATION
mybackyardnews.com

NEW BEDFORD ART MUSEUM

We’re pleased to share the winners of our annual Members’ Exhibition!. Best in Show: Nancy Whitcomb with “Dog Eat Dog World”. First Runner Up: Susan Gilmore with “Blustery”. Second Runner Up: Dora Atwater Millikin with “Nantucket Light Ship”. Honorable Mention: Susan Costa with “Red Bag”...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
tmj4.com

Reflections

Former Governor and friend of The Morning Blend, Marty Schreiber returns to reflect on the past year and look ahead to 2022. Marty is the author of "My Two Elaines." The book is about learning, coping and surviving as an Alzheimer's Caregiver. Marty is always a glass half full guy. He stresses the importance of caregivers taking care of themselves. He counts his blessings and encourages others to do so too. Marty says holding on to anger and frustrations is a waste of energy. Marty says Alzheimer's disease is bad but ignorance of the disease is worse.
POLITICS
thesource.com

Kollege Kidd Co-Founder Raysean Autry Dead From COVID-19 Complications

According to a social media post from Say Cheese TV, Hip Hop website KollegeKidd co-founder Raysean Autry has passed away after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19. His brother Richard, who co-founded the site with Autry, is now in the hospital fighting the same battle against the deadly virus. There is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tmj4.com

Burn, Melt, Shred

Dr. Ian Smith is back with his latest book to help you reach your body goals in 2022. Burn, Melt , Shred offers recipes and meal plans. Dr. Smith says the meals are affordable and family friendly. Dr. Smith is a #1 bestselling author. You can join his next challenge...
WEIGHT LOSS
mountaintimes.info

A call to black artists

February is National Black History Month that started as a method of remembrance with regard to the vital events and people in the history of the African diaspora. Today, it is an important month of both remembrance, recognition, and education. It is a time for people of any color to look at the incredible figures in Black history, as well as raising awareness about the issues that are still present in society in terms of racism and the rights that black people are affected by, and it is a great opportunity for people from all walks of life to broaden their horizons and expand their understanding.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jobs
tmj4.com

How to Practice Intentional Gratitude

Though sometimes our life and our work aren’t what we had hoped they would be, there are some ways to get more of what you want. Phil Gerbyshak says “intentional gratitude has changed his life - and it can change yours too.”. Phil is the Chief Revenue Officer...
LIFESTYLE
tmj4.com

Beauty Experts Pick Their Favorite Product!

Whenever we feature a local Merle Norman Cosmetics studio owner on the Blend, they always share a great mix of the tried and true along with the latest and greatest in skin care. But what if they had to pick their absolute favorite products carried by Merle Norman? That's exactly what they've done in this special segment with owners Renee (Brookfield), Beth (Oconomowoc), Debby (Hales Corners), and Vicki (West Bend).
SKIN CARE
tmj4.com

The Power of Hope: An Animated Short Film

At 14 years old, animator, director, and producer Kalia Love Jones inked a deal on an animated TV series. This is her first deal on an animated Television series. Kalia Love Jones signed a deal on an animated TV series with Surfing Giant Studios. Although she is a teenager, she...
COMICS
tmj4.com

A Novel About A Chance Encounter

On a rainy October night in Kentucky, recently divorced therapist Tallie Clark is on her way home from work when she spots a man precariously standing at the edge of a bridge. Without a second thought, Tallie pulls over and jumps out of the car into the pouring rain. She convinces the man to join her for a cup of coffee, and he eventually agrees to come back to her house, where he finally shares his name: Emmett.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
tmj4.com

Making New Friends as An Adult

Meet Jess and Amy Authors of I’ll Be There (But I’ll Be Wearing Sweatpants) - It is A Love Letter (and How-To-Guide) to Deep, Authentic Friendships. Jess Johnston and Amy Weatherly met through the beauty of the internet three years ago. After bonding over queso and the Enneagram, their friendship easily moved from surface-level to deep, raw and authentic. Their conversations seemed to always end on the topic of friendship – the source of some of their highest highs, but also their lowest low. Together they created the Sister, I Am With You online community, a space where millions of women get real about friendship.
RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Faizon Love Responds To Ice Cube ‘Friday’ Controversy

After Ice Cube addressed the long-standing rumor as to why Chris Tucker turned down the sequel to Next Friday and responded to comedian Faizon Love’s statements on only making $2500 for his role as "Big Worm" via Twitter Wednesday (Dec. 29), Love has taken it upon himself to respond … in defense.
CELEBRITIES
tmj4.com

Barrowman's Picks of 2021

Our friend Carole Barrowman joins us to review her top 5 books of 2021. Carole is an English professor at Alverno College, author of Hollow Earth Series, and reviewer for both Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Minneapolis Star Tribune. 1. Favorite Romance Novel: Hana Kahn Carries On by Uzma Jalalludin (Berkley)
MILWAUKEE, WI
tmj4.com

The Top Movies of 2021 Plus Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary

It's Friday and New Year's Eve! Ryan Jay is back to review his favorites of 2021 and review The Lost Daughter on Netflix. He also is talking about Harry Potter 20th Anniversary-Return to Hogwarts/HBO Max. Here are some of Ryan's top picks of 2021. Barb and Star Go to Vista...
MOVIES
West Virginian

Progressive CEOS Meet For December

The Progressive CEOS December meeting was held on December 14 at Dutch Haus restaurant at the Elks Club. President Patty Gray opened the meeting by welcoming everyone and thanking them for coming. Since this was our Christmas meeting, there was no business. Everyone ordered from the menu. While waiting for our meal, the collection for […] The post Progressive CEOS Meet For December appeared first on The West Virginian.
POLITICS
AFP

'A dream': New York rings in 2022 in the shadow of Covid

The city that never sleeps rang in the new year with a scaled-down ceremony in Times Square Friday night, marking 2022 with its famous ball drop and confetti. Times Square was also host to political theater Friday night with the transfer of power just after midnight from de Blasio to Eric Adams, a former policeman elected in November on a platform of fighting crime and socio-economic inequalities in the city.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tmj4.com

Virtual Dementia Tour -Transforming The Culture of Care

Justine Barton is back to explain the Azura Virtual Dementia Tour. The Virtual Dementia Tour (VDT) is the patented, ground-breaking, and evidence-based method of building a greater understanding of dementia. It is a scientifically proven method that builds sensitivity and awareness in individuals caring for those with dementia by temporarily altering participants physical and sensory abilities.
FOX POINT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy