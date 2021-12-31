The Great Resignation

Meet Jess and Amy Authors of I’ll Be There (But I’ll Be Wearing Sweatpants) - It is A Love Letter (and How-To-Guide) to Deep, Authentic Friendships. Jess Johnston and Amy Weatherly met through the beauty of the internet three years ago. After bonding over queso and the Enneagram, their friendship easily moved from surface-level to deep, raw and authentic. Their conversations seemed to always end on the topic of friendship – the source of some of their highest highs, but also their lowest low. Together they created the Sister, I Am With You online community, a space where millions of women get real about friendship.
Comments / 0