ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Top Movies of 2021 Plus Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary

tmj4.com
 2 days ago

It's Friday and New Year's Eve! Ryan Jay is back to review his favorites of...

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

See First Pic of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Together for Harry Potter Reunion

School is back in session! In the first picture of the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are seated in one of Hogwart's hallowed halls where they filmed many scenes for the magical franchise. Of course, some time has passed and the trio looks much older than they did in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Daniel has a beard, Emma's wild curls are now a trim pixy cut and Rupert has a more mature look. And though they're the only ones shown in this new image, fans will get a glimpse of the rest of the cast. We already got a sneak peek at a modern-day Robbie Coltrane...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter star is “really sad” this scene didn’t make it into the Half-Blood Prince

The Harry Potter movies are some of the best films based on books to hit the big screen, but they aren’t perfect. Evanna Lynch, who plays the character Luna Lovegood in the fantasy movies, has shared which scene from JK Rowling’s bestselling books she is “sad” never made it into the final cut of the sixth film in the franchise – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Jay
Distractify

Which 'Harry Potter' Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Now?

A character like Ron Weasley couldn’t have been played as amazingly as anyone else other than Rupert Grint. These days, he has a reported net worth of $50 million. He’s done well with his money by choosing to invest in real estate, as Today Online notes. His pattern of wisely buying and selling homes has been incredible for both his yearly income and overall net worth.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

First Look At Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum And Daniel Radcliffe In New Film

The Lost City's first trailer has been found – and it looks like the new action-comedy is going to be a lot of fun. Led by a powerhouse trio of Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, the new movie sees them through into a search for the mythical titular city, but as the trailer proves, they're not exactly up to the task.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ten#In The Heights#Vista Del
goodhousekeeping.com

Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
MOVIES
newschain

Return To Hogwarts: Why Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter role

Emma Watson has opened up about almost quitting her Harry Potter role when she became overwhelmed after being catapolted into the spotlight at such a young age. The actress, now 31, was just nine-years-old when she was cast as Hermione Granger in the first Harry Potter movie, having previously acted only in school plays.
MOVIES
The Independent

Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes explains why he accepted the role of Lord Voldemort in reunion trailer

The trailer for the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion has been released – and it teases some special treats for fans.Cast and crew of the franchise have assembled for a one-off episode that will air on New Year’s Day 2022.The trailer reveals that a large number of the high-profile supporting cast members, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman, have returned to reminisce on the film series.Hinting at the reveal of previously unknown details, the trailer reveals one nugget of information shared by Fiennes, who played the villainous Lord Voldemort.Fiennes first appeared in 2005’s sequel Harry Potter and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint And Emma Watson Admit They Thought About Quitting Their Roles In The Wizarding World

The Wizarding World has been entertaining the public for decades, extending from the original novels to theme parks, stage plays, and (of course) big screen blockbusters. The eight-film Harry Potter movies made household names out of its young cast, although it turns out that some of Hogwarts’ best thought about leaving their role behind. In fact, both Rupert Grint and Emma Watson recently admitted they mulled over quitting their roles in the magical franchise.
MOVIES
People

Remembering the Harry Potter Actors We've Lost Through the Years

The British actor, who played Harry Potter's cruel uncle Vernon Dursley, died in 2013 following complications after heart surgery at University Hospital in Coventry, central England. He was 65. "Richard was by my side during two of the most important moments of my career. I was proud to know him,"...
CELEBRITIES
NME

JK Rowling’s absence in ‘Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts’ has been criticised

JK Rowling’s absence from the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts reunion special has been criticised. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) reunite with other cast members to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

HBO Max Releases New 'Harry Potter' Reunion Poster - Check It Out!

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion Special is getting closer and closer and we just got a brand new poster, featuring the cast!. HBO Max will debut the special on New Year’s Day, with much of the stars of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s (Philosopher’s) Stone , will return to Hogwarts.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Breaks Silence on Wanting to Quit the Franchise

Two decades after Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone debuted in theaters, the cast of the beloved franchise are looking back at their time in the wizarding world of Harry Potter thanks to the all-new HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts and during the reunion, star Emma Watson opened up about how she, at one point, seriously considered quitting the franchise and walking away from the role of Hermione Granger.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy