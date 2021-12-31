ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Burn, Melt, Shred

tmj4.com
 2 days ago

Dr. Ian Smith is back with his latest book to help you reach your body goals...

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

bocaratonobserver.com

Feel The Burn

It’s January and you know what that means: New Year’s resolutions! Many of us promise to eat healthy and shed some of those pounds we packed on during the holidays. Now there’s a new (or should we say renewed) option for those looking to get a total body workout.
tmj4.com

Don't Make These Mistakes At The Gym

If anyone can offer advice on what it takes to stick to January’s fitness resolutions, it’s Emilio Roman. Not only is he a certified personal trainer, author and coach, he served eight years with the United States Marine Corps and trained some of the military’s top leaders. He’s also trained professional athletes from the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros and was the former fitness coordinator for the city of Philadelphia.
tmj4.com

Delicious Mocktails

Culinary expert Krisitna Vanni is back to share some mocktail recipes for New Year's or anytime. There are many reasons someone might be choosing to abstain from alcohol tonight, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t join the party! These easy ideas are super flavorful, festive, and fun. Here are 2 recipes Kristina is sharing.
WTAX

Study: The more active you are, the more alcohol you drink

It seems the more you move, the more alcohol you consume. Researchers from the Cooper Institute assessed data from nearly 40,000 Americans who regularly completed aerobic treadmill tests and answered questions about their exercise and drinking habits. They found the fittest men and women tended to drink more alcohol. The trend persisted among those who were “heavy drinkers” (men who drink more than 15 alcoholic drinks a week)—who also displayed a higher likelihood of physical fitness. The researchers were stumped by the results, as fit folks are not more likely to smoke cigarettes, eat fast food, or entertain a range of other vices that could interfere with their training. One thing of note is that both exercise and alcohol light up a similar “reward center” of the brain, suggesting that people who exercise and meet their fitness goal may want to keep the high going when they get home by chugging four beers. (InsideHook)
CNET

How to quit drinking soda in 2022

Looking to quit drinking soda in 2022? You're not alone. While the number of sugary drinks Americans consume seems to be decreasing, research still shows that about half of all American adults drink at least one a day. "Sugary drink" includes fruit juice and other beverages, but soda makes up the majority of that category.
yoursun.com

Shred it and forget it on Good Riddance Day

..Something, something. We sing “Auld Lang Syne” on New Year's Eve, or we hum along, because it's a fine sentiment, remembering all the treasured moments and places and people from days gone by. But let's face it, there are some acquaintances we'd dearly love to forget, along with...
The Independent

What I gained (and lost) from walking 10,000 steps a day for five months

On 2 January 2021, a friend told me that their New Year’s resolution was to walk 10,000 steps a day. It was the dead of winter and I was still feeling the effects of a champagne hangover from a night celebrating the end of 2020.When they asked whether I wanted to attempt the goal with them, I replied with a noncommittal yes. After all, it was freezing in New York City and the thought of walking aimlessly for hours outside didn’t sound appealing, no matter what the alleged health benefits.However, a quick glance at my iPhone’s Health app did slightly...
Central Illinois Proud

Making melted snowmen! | In the Kitchen

8 oz Package light cream cheese or Greek cream cheese. Whip condensed milk and cream cheese until no lumps remain. Fold in cool whip until well incorporated. Fold in snowman pieces: pretzels, candy corn, chocolate chips. Chill in refrigerator 1 hour. Healthy Snack board pairings- Strawberries- Grapes- Vanilla Wafers- Annie’s...
tmj4.com

It Is Time to Declutter Like A Mother

No one enjoys clutter in their lives, whether that’s a messy home or a jumbled mind. Even with a busy schedule, there are ways to simply your home, calendar, and life to find greater contentment and more abundant living. Allie Casazza is the author of Declutter Like a Mother: A Guilt-Free, No Stress Way to Transform Your Home and Life. Allie is here this morning to explain some minimalist ways that you can find more joy in life!
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Hangover Cures For New Years Day!

I am going to go out on a limb, and say that at least a few of you are going to have some cocktails on New Years Eve. Maybe more than a few. Well, first of all, don't drink and drive. Have plans in place to make sure you can get home safe. Designate a driver, call a cab, walk, whatever.
Item

Dinner-and-drinks invite makes teetotaler uneasy

DEAR ABBY - My husband, "Dan," and I do not consume alcohol, mostly because of our family history. Several years ago while Dan was at a work event, a consultant, "Ken," took him and some co-workers out for dinner. Ken ordered a bottle of wine for …
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
WQAD

YOUR HEALTH: The 'bad smell' from COVID

CINCINNATI — Imagine seeing flowers or chocolate and smelling gasoline or garbage instead!. More covid patients are reporting smelling awful odors as they continue to recover. "The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to have a predilection for infecting the cells that live near the smell nerves and subsequently causing...
gethealthyu.com

5 Reasons You Should Drink Lemon Water Every Day

Every single morning, before I eat or drink anything—and that includes my coffee—I reach for a big glass of lemon water. I squeeze about half a lemon into 12 to 16 ounces of room temperature water and sip. So simple, yet so good for your body!. As a...
Insider

The 10 best remedies to cure a hangover

Eggs and avocado are two of the best foods to help cure a hangover. The most effective hangover remedies include eating carbohydrates, salty foods, eggs, or bananas. To cure a hangover, you should hydrate with water and sports drinks to replace lost electrolytes.
deseret.com

A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
