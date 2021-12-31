ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health leaders issue warning over Covid booster appointment no-shows

Sunderland Echo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth leaders have warned that up to 40% of booked vaccine appointments are no-shows. The warning comes as the Government said it has met its target of offering every adult a booster jab by the end of the year. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) claimed on...

Daily Mail

Omicron variant could cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations PER DAY and 'very substantially overwhelm the NHS', warns Professor Lockdown

The Omicron variant could 'substantially overwhelm' the NHS and cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations a day, according to 'Professor Lockdown' Neil Ferguson. The Government scientist, whose modelling spooked Number 10 into ordering the original coronavirus lockdown last March, said was the UK was experiencing a 'very explosive wave of infection' because of the new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Reducing self-isolation to five days must be backed by evidence, NHS chief says

Any decision to cut the Covid self-isolation period to five days “would have to be based on very clear evidence” that it will not drive a rise in infections, an NHS leader has said.Matthew Taylor chief executive of the NHS Confederation, acknowledged staff absence “is a huge issue for the NHS right now” but said the case for amending isolation rules further needs to be made clear.At present, people who receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period – with tests taken 24 hours apart – no longer have to stay indoors...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Up to 90% of Covid patients in ICU are unboosted, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster vaccine as he said up to 90% of those in intensive care had not had their third Covid jabs. On a visit to a vaccine centre in Milton Keynes, the prime minister said people should enjoy their new year celebrations while taking extra precautions such as ventilation and testing, and he urged people to take up the offer of a third dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Prepare for the worst’, NHS bosses warn as Covid hospital admissions set to keep rising for 10 days

The number of Covid patients in hospitals is expected to keep rising for 10 days before admissions hit their peak, NHS bosses have warned as they told health leaders to prepare for the worst. With the latest data showing 2,082 hospital admissions on 28 December – the highest since February – and another record rise in infections on Thursday, NHS chiefs and clinicians are concerned the spread on wards could lead to mass outbreaks among patients and staff. Meanwhile, there are fears that new year celebrations on Friday night could also see a further spike in the number of...
HEALTH SERVICES
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

All eligible adults offered Covid booster as 90% of over-12s get first dose

All eligible adults in England have been offered a Covid-19 booster vaccine, the government has said – apparently meeting the target announced by Boris Johnson earlier this month.In further good news for the vaccine programme 90 per cent of all adults aged over 12 have now had their first injection following a surge in demand .The NHS has dramatically stepped up its vaccination drive in the last few weeks in a bid to increase protection against the omicron wave, which is seeing record case numbers reported across the UK.To speed up the process the health service oversaw the opening of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSNT News

OMICRON: SNCO health leaders warn that uptick in new variant is coming

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Health leaders are warning people that an uptick of the Omicron variant is coming to Shawnee County. Shawnee County Health Department leaders appeared before the Public Health Technical Advisory Board Thursday. Although the county is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, health leaders say the majority of those cases are […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
wbfo.org

NYS Health Dept issues warning about rising COVID cases in children

There's a rising number of kids being hit by COVID-19 and entering hospitals across the nation and in New York State. The State Health Department sent out a warning on Friday. The State Health Department is linking the hospitalizations to relatively low vaccination rates among those under 18. Only 16% of those age 5-11 are fully vaccinated. About half of the kids reviewed by the Health Department are under five, an age group for which there is no vaccine and research problems suggest there may not be one for a while.
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: English streets and nightclubs packed, as hospital visits may be banned to beat Omicron

Britons packed the streets for new year celebrations last night despite Covid-19 infections hitting a new record, and pleas from government to keep socialising to a minimum.Images showed crowds crammed into places like London’s Leicester Square, while thousands of people were expected to have crossed the borders from Wales and Scotland to dodge tougher restrictions on partying.It came as the UK notched yet another one-day record for new infections, with 189,846, plus another 203 deaths. Separate figures showed an estimated 2.3 million people had Covid-19 in the week ending 23 December.Separately, people are being warned not to post pictures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Javid and health boss warn of ‘last resort’ measures for public in Omicron fight

Restrictions on freedom “must be an absolute last resort”, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, as a health boss warned that the prevalence of the Omicron coronavirus variant could prompt hospital managers to close wards to visitors.Mr Javid and NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor agreed that the record-breaking Omicron wave of infection will “test the limits of finite NHS capacity even more than a typical winter”, with reports suggesting a requirement to work from home in England could be in place for most of January.And Mr Taylor said some hospitals could be forced to exclude visitors as part of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Welsh government loans English NHS four million Covid tests to relieve shortage

The Welsh government has agreed to loan English NHS four million Covid test kits to help relieve a shortage.Speaking on Thursday, first minister Mark Drakeford said Wales had a “significant stock” of lateral flow tests and was willing to share – amid pressure on supplies.It comes after UK health secretary Sajid Javid said a shortfall of kits caused by surging demand and supply chain issues could last weeks.In a letter sent to MPs, Mr Javid admitted that “huge demand” meant there would be a “need to constrain the system at certain points over the next two weeks to manage supply”.Mr...
WORLD
BBC

Health board issues 'cry for help' over Covid-hit staffing

The medical director of NHS Dumfries and Galloway has issued a "cry for help" over the number of staff isolating due to Covid. Dr Kenneth Donaldson warned that the outlook over the next four to five days was "bleak" and urged colleagues to help staff the out-of-hours service. NHS Lanarkshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Christmas side effect theory over booster no-shows

A top health official has spoken of her concern that people were not turning up for booster vaccinations over fears of side effects on Christmas Day. The centre at Chelmsford Racecourse, Essex, can deliver 6,000 jabs but had only done about 150 by 11:30 GMT. Chief nurse for Suffolk and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Valley News

Pushback to U.S. Health agencies grows over handling of COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Zachary Stieber The Epoch Times Pushback to two top U.S. health agencies is growing over how officials handled clearing and recommending COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The Food and Drug Administration last month authorized boosters of all three vaccines available in the United States for all adults. Soon after, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that any American 18 or older should get a booster, regardless of prior infection or underlying health conditions. Then, earlier this month, regulators cleared a booster of Pfizer’s shot for 16- and 17-year-olds. The agencies did not convene their vaccine advisory panels before making the major decisions, stoking pushback. Philip Krause and Luciana Borio, two former top FDA officials, said in a recent op-e.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS pressures having ‘devastating’ impact on dying patients

Patients are dying in hospital without their families because of pressure on NHS services, hospices have told The Independent.A major care provider has warned that it has seen a “huge shift” in the number of patients referred too late to its services.The warning comes as NHS England begins a new £32m contract with hospices to help hospitals discharge as many patients as possible this winter.NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said the health service was preparing for an Omicron-driven Covid wave that could be as disruptive as, or even worse than, last winter’s crisis.Hospices are already dealing with a “huge volume...
HEALTH SERVICES

