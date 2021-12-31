Health leaders issue warning over Covid booster appointment no-shows

There's a rising number of kids being hit by COVID-19 and entering hospitals across the nation and in New York State. The State Health Department sent out a warning on Friday. The State Health Department is linking the hospitalizations to relatively low vaccination rates among those under 18. Only 16% of those age 5-11 are fully vaccinated. About half of the kids reviewed by the Health Department are under five, an age group for which there is no vaccine and research problems suggest there may not be one for a while.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO