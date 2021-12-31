‘Pinocchio’: Guillermo Del Toro Explains Why His Stop-Motion Film Is Set In Fascist Italy

When Guillermo del Toro won two Academy Awards, for Best Director and Best Picture, at the 90th Oscars, the optics were different than when most filmmakers take home the big prize. Presumably anyone on that stage loves movies, but for del Toro, that devotion runs a bit deeper. He often carries himself as a fan first — a big happy kid who just seems so jazzed that he even gets to work in Hollywood — but that cheerful smile was particularly wide when he accepted his Best Picture Oscar. But he was also reverent, using part of his separate Best Director speech to talk humbly about his acknowledgment of now being part of a grand tradition of Oscar-winning filmmakers. Other people love movies — del Toro lives them.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO