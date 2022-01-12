ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev next fight: Everything you need to know

By Jason Burgos
Khamzat Chimaev next fight is a question on the mind of many UFC fans after the Chechen talent has taken the promotion by storm. And the news of his next test inside the Octagon could come any day now.

Who will Khamzat Chimaev next fight be against?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViU6c_0dZxmVMT00
Credit: The Mac Life/Youtube

Chimaev has laid a path of destruction over 10 professional bouts — four of those inside the Octagon. He has been nearly untouchable so far in the UFC and seems on the cusp of welterweight title contention, and superstardom. Meaning his next booking will be pivotal in his career. That’s why possible matchups with Gilbert Burns , Belal Muhammad , or Vicente Luque make sense.

  • Durinho: Chimaev and Burns have reportedly agreed to a matchup that could possibly happen at UFC 273 in April. However, verbal agreements and signed contracts are very different things. So until an official announcement is made, the fight is a just a strong possibilty at the moment.
  • Remember his Name: Muhammad is red hot right now after going unbeaten in his last seven bouts. He is a top-five welterweight in the UFC and would offer a major opportunity for the Chechen. Plus, “Remember the Name” has called for a fight with Chimaev on several occassions this year.
  • A Contender Maker: Luque is in the thick of the UFC welterweight title picture. But with Leon Edwards likely still in front of him in line, a booking with the biggest hype train in the promotion would be intriguing. However, the Brazilian could pass on the opportunity as a lose-lose situation for his title aspirations.

Khamzat Chimaev vs Li Jingliang fight recap

Some thought that skilled veteran — and arguably the best male fighter from China in UFC history — Li Jingliang might be a real test for “Borz” at UFC 267 in October. Unfortunately, he was not.

What happened: Like many of his previous nine opponents, the Russian did not need much time to dispatch the 25 fight Octagon vet. He actually needed just 3:16 in the opening round to grab ahold of “The Leech,” rag doll him to the mat, physically inform him he was not going anywhere, and choke him out to score the fourth submission win of his career. It also continued his streak of finishing foes in every one of his professional fights.

The fallout: The UFC is now in a bit of a quagmire with the 27-year-old. He is one of the fastest-rising young talents in the entire sport and could fill the void of Khabib Nurmagomedov as their next big crossover star from Russia. However, he has only fought twice in the 170-pound division in the UFC. Making contenders weary of a risky lose-lose situation by facing a fighter that is still essentially a high-level prospect.

The roadmap ahead: No matter which way the UFC goes with Chimaev’s next fight, it is a win for them. He has quickly become one of the most popular talents on the roster, and one of his bouts is a notable happening on whatever card he’s booked for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sjLBq_0dZxmVMT00
What makes Khamzat Chimaev so popular?

The Chechen Crusher: Over 10 cage fights, the Brave CF veteran has faced minimal challenges as he has risen up the ranks to become one of the most recognizable names in the sport, and one of Dana White’s favorite employees.

  • Before he reached the Octagon, Chimaev won his first six bouts. All but two went into the second round, and in that rare instance against Mzwandile Hlongwa , he only needed over a minute to lock in a fight-ending brabo choke.
  • “Borz” became a favorite of his new boss by being down for a fight any time and anywhere. His first four matchups in the Octagon have been split between the welterweight and middleweight division. And his first two fights in the promotion also took place just 10 days apart.
  • Chimaev has only had one strike officially scored on him in the UFC. Meaning he has more wins on the biggest stage of MMA than he’s been hit competing on it.

The Russian McGregor: Trash talk and callouts on social media are the name-of-the-game in the UFC today. And despite English not being his first language, Chimaev has become quite adept at using his Twitter fingers.

  • The Sweden native has become an avid user of his Twitter account, using it to challenge many of the top fighters in the UFC welterweight division. Including Leon Edwards , Gilbert Burns , and Colby Covington .
  • During a November rampage of tweets, Chimaev sought out MMA fights with retired UFC legends Brock Lesnar , Georges St-Pierre , and a wrestling match with former two-division champion Daniel Cormier . Only Cormier answered, and the former Olympian found the challenge quite entertaining.
Khamzat Chimaev’s net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is the dollars and cents they stack up from a career of professional fisticuffs. It is still early days for Chimaev, but his net worth is estimated to be $350,000 .

