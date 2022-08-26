Khamzat Chimaev next fight: ‘Borz’ battles a UFC legend at UFC 279

The Khamzat Chimaev next fight news is finally here, and one of the most popular fighters in the UFC will be back in action in September. However, instead of facing a top-five fighter in the welterweight division, “Borz” will go to war with a UFC legend who’s always ready for a down and dirty scrap.

Who will Khamzat Chimaev’s next fight be against?

As a follow-up to his “Fight of the Year” candidate firefight against Gilbert Burns in April, Chimaev will get his first pay-per-view main event slot and battle a man Dana White has been pushing for him to scrap with for nearly a year. The one and only Stockton bad boy himself, Nate Diaz.

How to watch Chimaev vs Diaz on Sept. 10

Chimaev vs Diaz will serve as the main event of UFC 279 on Sept. 10

UFC 279 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

The pay-per-view portion of the event will air exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz preview

Chimaev vs Diaz will be one of the most highly anticipated bouts in 2022. Diaz is arguably the most beloved fighter on the roster, while his upcoming foe is maybe the sport’s fastest rising star. However, while they both hold notable positions in the industry, this is a matchup that heavily favors the Chechen crusher.

Wrestling crush: The big story in this fight will be the wrestling excellence of Chimaev against the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu of Diaz. Unfortunately, despite his skills on the mat, the 37-year-old has had problems against wrestlers his entire career. His opponent on Sept.10 may be the biggest, strongest, and most skilled he’s faced yet. It’s a bad stylistic matchup for a fighter who isn’t really at his best fighting at 170-pounds.

Experience and cardio for days: One area that Chimaev can’t tough Diaz is in experience and cardio. The veteran has fought all kinds of fighters and won many fights where he played rope-a-dope until he tired his opponents out and went in for the kill. With this being a five-round fight, if he can handle Chimaev’s storm early, he may have opportunities to outbox his foe and pressure him into mistakes in the later rounds.

The bottom line: This is a matchup built to get Chimaev a career-defining win. He is sure to be a big favorite and there isn’t much reason to expect him to lose. But if there is one fighter you can never count out until the last bell in a big fight, it’s Nathan Diaz.

What makes Khamzat Chimaev so popular?

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The Chechen Crusher: Over 10 cage fights, the Brave CF veteran has faced minimal challenges as he has risen up the ranks to become one of the most recognizable names in the sport, and one of Dana White’s favorite employees.

Khamzat Chimaev record: 11-0 (6 knockouts, 4 submissions)

11-0 (6 knockouts, 4 submissions) Khamzat Chimaev height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Before he reached the Octagon, Chimaev won his first six bouts. All but two went into the second round, and in that rare instance against Mzwandile Hlongwa, he only needed over a minute to lock in a fight-ending brabo choke.

“Borz” became a favorite of his new boss by being down for a fight any time and anywhere. His first four matchups in the Octagon have been split between the welterweight and middleweight divisions. And his first two fights in the promotion also took place just 10 days apart.

The Russian McGregor: Trash talk and callouts on social media is the name of the game in the UFC today. And despite English not being his first language, Chimaev has become quite adept at using his Twitter fingers.

The native of Sweden has become an avid user of his Twitter account, using it to challenge many of the top fighters in the UFC welterweight division. Including Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington .

During a November 2021 rampage of tweets, Chimaev sought out MMA fights with retired UFC legends Brock Lesnar, Georges St-Pierre, and a wrestling match with former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. Only Cormier answered, and the former Olympian found the challenge quite entertaining.

Chimaev has also made headlines in new training videos. Dominating world-class talents like Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov and UFC veteran Darren Till.

Khamzat Chimaev’s net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is the dollars and cents they stack up from a career of professional fisticuffs. It is still early days for Chimaev, but his net worth is estimated to be over $400,000 .

