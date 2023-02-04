Khamzat Chimaev next fight: 3 opponent options, including Colby Covington

Some fresh Khamzat Chimaev next fight should be coming soon after he moved his record to 12-0 at UFC 279. With his stock as high as ever and the option of fighting at two different weight classes always in play, the booking possibilities are endless for MMA’s fastest-rising star.

Who will Khamzat Chimaev next fight be against?

By badly missing weight for his planned UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz , the UFC may be hesitant to put Chimaev in a championship fight at welterweight any time soon. He’ll likely need to fight again at 170 pounds to prove he can be trusted to make weight or compete again at 185 pounds.

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

That is why matchups with Colby Covington , Vicente Luque, or Stephen Thompson are possible next.

Chaos: Dana White said during UFC 280 fight week that the promotion is targeting a Chimaev vs. Covington matchup next. However, while it is likely and makes sense, in the fight game you can never be sure until a bout is made official.

Luque has been one of the best fighters in the 170-pound division over the last five years. He is a competitor always hovering around title contention, a teammate of Gilbert Burns, and would offer a notable name from the rankings to add to Chimaev’s hit list. Wonderboy: Thompson earned a big bounce-back win in December against Kevin Holland. He is a major name in the division and would be a worthwhile addition to Chimaev’s hitlist. It would give the former title challenger a major spotlight fight at the tail end of his career and he might be willing to face “Borz” at 170 or 185 pounds for the opportunity.

Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland recap

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Chimaev blew a major opportunity in missing weight and not facing Diaz. The matchup was favorable and could have been a massive coming-out party for the Russian. Nevertheless, replacement opponent Kevin Holland — a man who was given a far better chance by odds makers — ended up having the same fate as eight of Chimaev’s previous victims and saw his night end in the first round.

What happened: From the opening seconds, “Borz” was on Holland like a dog with a bone. Dominantly holding on to his food and not letting it escape. While Holland did his best to separate from his opponent’s grasp, the eventual end of the bout was just a mere formality in the continued rise of Chimaev.

The fallout: After two and half minutes of defending himself against the grappling onslaught of his foe, “Trailblazer” was forced to tap to a brabo choke with 2:13 left in the opening round of his fight against Chimaev. Once again, the 28-year-old proved how dominant a force he can be and for the second straight fight, he showed it against a highly respected talent in the sport.

The roadmap: The options seem endless for Chimaev, however, a welterweight title fight will certainly not be next. He blew that opportunity by missing weight for UFC 279 by seven pounds. Plus, every contender at 170 pounds is stuck in line until the Usman/Edwards situation at the top of the division is resolved.

What makes Khamzat Chimaev so popular?

The Chechen Crusher: Over 10 cage fights, the Brave CF veteran has faced minimal challenges as he has risen up the ranks to become one of the most recognizable names in the sport, and one of Dana White’s favorite employees.

Khamzat Chimaev record: 12-0 (6 knockouts, 5 submissions)

12-0 (6 knockouts, 5 submissions) Khamzat Chimaev height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Before he reached the Octagon, Chimaev won his first six bouts. All but two went into the second round, and in that rare instance against Mzwandile Hlongwa, he only needed over a minute to lock in a fight-ending brabo choke.

“Borz” became a favorite of his new boss by being down for a fight any time and anywhere. His first four matchups in the Octagon have been split between the welterweight and middleweight divisions. And his first two fights in the promotion also took place just 10 days apart.

The Russian McGregor: Trash talk and callouts on social media is the name of the game in the UFC today. And despite English not being his first language, Chimaev has become quite adept at using his Twitter fingers.

The native of Sweden has become an avid user of his Twitter account, using it to challenge many of the top fighters in the UFC welterweight division. Including Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington .

During a November 2021 rampage of tweets, Chimaev sought out MMA fights with retired UFC legends Brock Lesnar and Georges St-Pierre, and a wrestling match with former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. Only Cormier answered, and the former Olympian found the challenge quite entertaining.

Chimaev has also made headlines in new training videos. Dominating world-class talents like Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov and UFC veteran Darren Till.

Khamzat Chimaev’s net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is the dollars and cents they stack up from a career of professional fisticuffs. It is still early days for Chimaev, but his net worth is estimated to be over $294,000 .

