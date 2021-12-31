ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3I4v_0dZxmRpZ00
Britain Brexit FILE - Lorries queue at Check-in at the port in Dover, on Dec. 11, 2020. Beginning on Jan. 1, importers must make a full customs declaration on goods entering the U.K. from the EU or other countries. Businesses will no longer be allowed to delay completing full import customs declarations for up to 175 days -- a measure that was introduced to cope with the disruption of Brexit.CThe British Frozen Food Federation said this week the new restrictions on animal and plant products from the EU could result in major delays at ports in the New Year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (Frank Augstein)

LONDON — (AP) — New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain are taking effect on Saturday, and a leading food industry body has warned that the new border controls could lead to food shortages.

Beginning on Jan. 1, importers must make a full customs declaration on goods entering the U.K. from the EU or other countries. Businesses will no longer be allowed to delay completing full import customs declarations for up to 175 days -- a measure that was introduced to cope with the disruption of Brexit.

The British Frozen Food Federation said this week the new restrictions on animal and plant products from the EU could result in major delays at ports in the New Year because some in the supply chain -- especially logistics companies on the EU side -- may not be prepared for the changes.

“We are concerned that not enough planning has been done to ensure the new requirements are understood by everyone in the food supply chain,” said Richard Harrow, the federation’s chief executive.

“With only days to go before the new rules, we remain concerned that January could be a fraught month for our members,” he said.

The new measures require businesses to complete the correct paperwork at least four hours before goods can arrive at U.K. borders, or they risk being turned back at the border. Animal and plant-based products must also have statements of origin certificates.

While drivers must declare their goods and origin certificates, checks are expected to be minimal until the rules ramp up beginning in July 2022, when much stricter checks are expected to come into force.

The U.K. imports five times the amount of food it exports to the EU.

Britain left the EU's single market and customs union on Dec. 31, 2020. The new rules take effect six months after they were originally scheduled because of the impacts of the pandemic and businesses said they needed more time to prepare.

Northern Ireland and Ireland are exempt from the changes as political leaders continue negotiating the Northern Ireland protocol.

___

Follow all AP stories on post-Brexit developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ex-Brexit boss warns British businesses may ‘give up’ imports under new rules

A former senior civil servant in charge of Brexit planning has warned some British businesses may “give up importing” as a result of new rules implemented in the new year.Philip Rycroft, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) between 2017 and 2019, said the changes that came into play on January 1 will cause “teething problems”, with some sectors hit harder than others.The news comes as Boris Johnson vowed to “maximise the benefits of Brexit” in 2022.The Prime Minister marking a year since the post-Brexit free trade deal with the European Union came...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit poll: One year on, voters believe leaving EU has harmed UK’s interests

One year to the day since the UK left the European Union’s economic structures, the people of Britain believe Brexit has done the country more harm than good, according to a new poll.The exclusive Savanta survey for The Independent reveals that, on issues ranging from the economy to red tape to Britain’s ability to control its borders, more voters believe Brexit has worsened the UK’s position than improved it.Almost six out of 10 (57 per cent) believe Boris Johnson lied to them about what Brexit would be like during the bitter referendum campaign of 2016.And by a clear margin, they said that the...
ELECTIONS
Telegraph

Brexit: Some UK businesses may 'give up' importing due to new rules, says former civil servant

A former senior civil servant in charge of Brexit planning has warned some British businesses may "give up importing" as a result of new rules implemented in the new year. Philip Rycroft, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) between 2017 and 2019, said the changes that came into play on January 1 will cause "teething problems", with some sectors hit harder than others.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Frozen Food#Food Industry#Uk#Ap#The European Union#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: Masks in classrooms return, amid fears quarter of workers may be absent with Omicron

Secondary school pupils in England will have to wear face masks in class again after the Christmas holidays because of Covid-19, ministers have ruled. Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, wrote in The Sunday Telegraph: “There can be no excuse for our children not learning face to face in the classroom where they want and need to be.”The rules will run until 26 January. Masks were already recommended in communal areas for older students and staff.The announcement came as England notched a record one-day coronavirus infection tally of 162,572. A further 154 people died in England within 28 days of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brexit forces British student to spend Christmas and New Year in Madrid

A British student is spending the festive season in Spain rather than with family – because Spanish red tape combined with Brexit means she cannot leave the country while her visa is processed.Lucy Taylor, 21, from East Sussex, is a Warwick University student on her year abroad. Until 2021 she would have been able to spend the academic year in Spain without formality.But since the Brexit transition phase ended a year ago, British students require visas to study in any of the 27 European Union nations.Ms Taylor applied for her visa for Spain in June – one of a mountain...
newschain

PM vows to ‘go further and faster’ to bring Brexit benefits as disruption feared

Boris Johnson has vowed to “maximise the benefits of Brexit” in 2022 as consumers were warned to brace for fresh disruption due to new rules coming into play. The Prime Minister, marking a year since the post-Brexit free trade deal with the European Union came into force, said the Government would “go further and faster” to take advantage of the “enormous potential that our new freedoms bring” in the new year.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Javid warns Covid curbs must be ‘last resort’ as pandemic enters third year

Restrictions on freedom “must be an absolute last resort” and the UK must look to “live alongside” coronavirus in 2022, the Health Secretary has said.But Sajid Javid said the record-breaking Omicron wave of infection will “test the limits of finite NHS capacity even more than a typical winter” as reports suggested a work from home order in England could be in place for most of January to slow the spread of the highly transmissible variant.Government figures showed a further 189,846 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK on Friday, another new record for daily reported cases.But a leading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brexit: UK food imports face disruption because ‘medieval’ government IT system not ready for red tape

Food supplies face further disruption from 1 January due to a "medieval" government IT system that is still not yet ready to process post-Brexit paperwork, The Independent has learned.Companies importing food from the EU must comply with reams of additional red tape from Saturday but, with just hours to go, it was still not possible for some traders to submit vital details of their cargo because government software is plagued by technical bugs.Problems primarily affect shipments of fruit, vegetables and plants, with importers also experiencing difficulty logging details of animal products. The government said it was aware of the...
The Independent

Companies face new Brexit red tape burden on imports from EU

Companies bringing goods into Great Britain face a new set of bureaucratic hurdles from 1 January, as the UK imposes full Brexit customs controls on imports from the EU for the first time.Controls on exports to the EU under Boris Johnson’s Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) were introduced a year ago, but mandatory checks on imports from European countries were delayed to July, and then postponed again to the start of 2022 after British businesses warned they were not ready.Thousands of companies will have to complete customs declarations either at the border or in advance of moving goods, and will...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Investment at Dover putting smaller ports at disadvantage – ferry firm

A ferry firm has accused the Government of putting smaller ports at a disadvantage by focusing investment on Dover ahead of new Brexit customs checks.Brittany Ferries which operates from Portsmouth, Plymouth and Poole said several of its haulage customers have already switched journeys to the Kent port because of a perception that goods are checked quicker there.New rules from January 1 state that importers must make a full customs declaration on goods entering the UK from the EU or other countries.All of the Government's focus has been on DoverChristophe Mathieu, Brittany FerriesTraders will no longer be able to...
INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

New post-Brexit customs rules explained

On January 1 a new series of rules come into place for goods shipped to the UK as part of the post-Brexit trade agreement. January 1 sees a new set of stricter post-Brexit customs rules come into place for companies shipping goods to the EU. The PA news agency takes a look at the rule changes.
ECONOMY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
68K+
Followers
79K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy