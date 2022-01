The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not know exactly how their wide receiver group is going to shape up until game day in Week 17. The Buccaneers' final injury report in advance of their road game against the New York Jets on Sunday listed four players as questionable and three of them are wideouts: Antonio Brown, Mike Evans and Justin Watson. Evans was a late-week add to the list because he was just activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. He missed last week's win at Carolina due to a hamstring injury but was able to get in a limited practice to close out Week 17.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO