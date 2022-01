Berkeley Lab research efforts in advanced materials and cost analyses give major boost to an overlooked technology. Could a tank of ice or hot water be a battery? Yes! If a battery is a device for storing energy, then storing hot or cold water to power a building’s heating or air-conditioning system is a different type of energy storage. Known as thermal energy storage, the technology has been around for a long time but has often been overlooked. Now scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) are making a concerted push to take thermal energy storage to the next level.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO