Police release surveillance video to help find 3 people connected to Club Risque shooting

By Kristen Johanson
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Philadelphia Police department has released surveillance video of two men and a woman involved in the shooting death of two men at Club Risque in Northeast Philadelphia earlier this week.

In the video, one of the men can be seen in a blue coat, fumbling inside a black Nissan for a bit before firing about a dozen gunshots — fatally striking a 32-year-old man in the chest and a 42-year-old man in the head — before driving off.

There is also a woman seen in the video who police would like to speak to as well.

There are clear images of all three as they walk into the club, and at times speak to the person at the entrance.

The men are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the three is encouraged to call the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Division at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-3335, or email tips@phillypolice.com .

Community Policy