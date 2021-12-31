ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Long confirms he has a girlfriend — and it’s Kate Bosworth

By Francesca Bacardi
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vjcgx_0dZxefxB00
Justin Long confirmed on his podcast that he has a girlfriend. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Justin Long is off the market.

The “Going the Distance” star confirmed he’s in a relationship on his podcast, “Life Is Short with Justin Long,” while talking with actress Fortune Feimster about favorite pizza toppings.

“People have been saying that lately,” Long said of Feimster’s “pineapple” response in Tuesday’s episode. “It’s funny, my girlfriend said hers is — she loves the pineapple, too. I’ve never been with anyone who likes pineapple on pizza.”

While he didn’t identify his girlfriend, multiple sources exclusively told Page Six that Long, 43, is dating Kate Bosworth. The two met while filming a movie in Fayetteville, Ark., earlier this year.

An insider also told us that Long accompanied Bosworth, 38, on her trip to Pädaste Manor in Estonia in the fall, where they “spent a romantic weekend.”

Reps for Long and Bosworth didn’t return Page Six’s numerous requests for comment.

Bosworth first raised eyebrows when she gushed about Long upon wrapping the film in May — three months before she publicly announced her split from Michael Polish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxe4Q_0dZxefxB00
We hear his mystery girlfriend is his co-star Kate Bosworth.

“Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being 🌻,” she wrote on Instagram. “THANK YOU for lifting us up… you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;).”

The “Blue Crush” star announced she and Polish, 51, were calling it quits after nearly eight years of marriage in August. She shared that their “hearts [were] full” as they have “never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate.”

Bosworth said that she and the director have chosen to love each other since their wedding day — Aug. 31, 2013 — and that “in the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end.”

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Bosworth
Person
Justin Long
Person
Fortune Feimster
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Page Six#Polish
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Diane Kruger Says Jessica Chastain 'Made Sure' The 355 Actresses All Got 'Paid the Same'

Diane Kruger says her The 355 costar and producer Jessica Chastain ensured parity among the female co-leads of the action film. The star told Women's Health about training for the spy movie, which sees her as a German agent who teams up with elite spies from countries around the world to take down a common enemy. The cast also features Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz and Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock explains why she quit Hollywood to live ‘in the wilderness’ 25 years ago

Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock has explained why she left Hollywood 25 years ago.LeBrock started her career as a model before moving to films, and was known for her role in the 1985 John Hughes film. She also starred in the 1990 film Hard to Kill, during which she met her future husband Steven Seagal. However, it was following a highly-publicised divorce from the action star in 1996 that she decided to quit the industry.She has now reflected upon her decision to leave Hollywood, telling Fox News: “I became famous when I was very young and it didn’t do me...
SCIENCE
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy