While Pantone’s colors of the year in 2021 were said to be a sign of the times, it didn’t change the fact that they weren’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea — especially when it came to incorporating them into the home. Sure, Ultimate Gray goes with pretty much everything. But Illuminating, an uplifting yellow? That presents a serious challenge in interiors — and one not everyone’s up for. While it’s not likely Pantone chose its 2022 color of the year based on public opinion of years past, it does seem to have chosen a slightly more versatile hue for the new year. In fact, decorating with Very Peri, a periwinkle blue with red undertones, isn’t just easy — it can also be incredibly fun.

