Welcome to the new year! 2021 sucked for a million different reasons so we’re all hoping things start looking up this time around. For the Brooklyn Nets, they enter the new year atop the Eastern Conference and on the road back to full strength. They played a chippy game on Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, but Philly was able to hang on late and hand the Nets a home loss. Gotta get back on the map to start the new year off right.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO