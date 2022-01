There are three stages of man: he believes in Santa Claus; he does not believe in Santa Claus; he is Santa Claus. — Bob Phillips. It is no surprise that the season is accompanied by excess stress. Some research has demonstrated that upwards of nearly 90 percent of Americans feel the end-of-year strain. It is also a time where anxiety and depression can worsen. This year is particularly difficult as anxiety and depression have already been rising as Covid becomes the norm with little end in sight. But what is it about the season that can cause so much more distress? In short, there are many explanations, we’ll just cover a few — the family, the kids, and the money.

