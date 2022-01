Hopefully everyone was able to spend the holidays safe and healthy surrounded by loved ones. We were quite lucky this past weekend as we saw quiet conditions (although it was a bit on the warm side). Humidity levels were not TOO high so at least we didn’t have to worry about those extra muggy evenings that we have experienced before. But now that we are in the start of January many of us are left wondering when we will see temperatures a bit more typical for this time of year. Well I’m happy to report that some changes are headed our way.

