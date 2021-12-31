ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls vs. Pacers: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Friday

By Michael Mulford
 2 days ago
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls (22-10) are coming off a 131-117 victory over the Atlanta Hawks (15-19) on Wednesday. The Pacers (14-21) are coming off a 116-108 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Friday, Dec. 31
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS Chicago

Bulls at Pacers notable injuries:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (health and safety protocols), Tony Bradley (health and safety protocols), Alfonzo McKinnie (health and safety protocols), Marko Simonovic (health and safety protocols), Ersan Ilyasova (health protocols), Patrick Williams (left wrist) and Alex Caruso (foot) are all out.

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon (achilles), and T.J. Warren (foot) are all out.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Chicago Bulls

  • F DeMar DeRozan
  • F Javonte Green
  • C Nikola Vucevic
  • G Zach LaVine
  • G Coby White

Indiana Pacers

  • F Justin Holiday
  • F Domantas Sabonis
  • C Myles Turner
  • G Chris Duarte
  • G Caris LeVert

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

