The New York Islanders opened 2022 in style, winning their first overtime game of the season and winning on New Year’s Day for the first time ever. It’s a good thing that they won because they’re not scheduled to play again until January 13 at home against the New Jersey Devils. It’ll come up more below, but the Isles’ next four games, a road swing through Seattle and Western Canada, have been postponed. And as of now, the NHL has no plans to fill the empty dates with other postponed Isles’ games.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO