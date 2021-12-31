Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19

Dec 31, 2021

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19.

That's according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, both of whom tweeted the news just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Minutes later, the Vikings said Cousins had been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

This means Cousins, who is unvaccinated, is expected to miss Sunday night's primetime match-up against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

As Field Yates points out, that leaves Minnesota with two quarterbacks: Rookie Kellen Mond and the just-signed Kyle Sloter. (Sean Mannion, who has served as Cousins' back-up, is currently on the COVID reserve list.)

Cousins' vaccination status was a topic throughout training camp. In August, he suggested he'd prefer to be surrounded by plexiglass to getting the COVID vaccine, telling reporters: "I think the vaccination decision is a very private health matter for me and I'm going to keep it as such. I'm going to be vigilant about avoiding a close contact."

He also said just before the season he had little concern over the virus, telling The Ringer:

"I would say I’m going to go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m going to ride it out. I’m going to let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach and just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that."

Schefter tweeted Cousins "has symptoms," though didn't specify how serious those symptoms are.