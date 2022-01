Nicklas Backstrom shares in Alex Ovechkin's PP goals record originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Alex Ovechkin scored power-play goal No. 275 on Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, setting the record for the most power play goals of all time. It took an NHL review to get it as the power-play goal was changed to even strength and then changed back to a power-play goal after the game, but the important thing is that he got it and it is official.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO