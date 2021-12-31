ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Tyson Foods COVID-19 Complaint to Be Heard in Iowa Court

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Waterloo, IA) — A COVID-19 lawsuit filed in Iowa against Tyson Foods will be heard in court. Four Waterloo families of Tyson employees that died of COVID-19 complications last year claim that Tyson did not protect their workers. Tyson wanted the lawsuit heard in federal court because they argued they were following former President Trump’s order to keep the food supply going during the pandemic. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Tyson Thursday, and the civil complaint will be kept in Iowa’s courts.

Western Iowa Today

ISU Extension Plans Crop Seminars

(Sheldon, IA) — Iowa State University Extension is hosting a series of 14 Crop Advantage meetings across the state starting in the New Year. Northwest Iowa crops specialist, Joel DeJong says it’s a chance to brush up on your knowledge as every industry need to continually learn and improve. He says you can contact your local extension office or go online to CropAdvantage-dot-org. Sheldon will host the first seminar on January 4th at the Northwest Iowa Community College. Other seminars to follow include Storm Lake, Burlington, Okoboji, Ankeny, Cedar Falls, Mason City, Chariton, Webster City, Atlantic, Davenport, Coralville, Le Mars, and Denison.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Hy-Vee Creating Security Teams For Stores

(West Des Moines, IA) — West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee grocery stores are deploying their own security teams throughout its stores in Iowa and seven other states. Hy-Vee says in its announcement that they have worked with third party security or off-duty law enforcement in the past, and this program will give them a consistent look across all stores. The statement from Hy-Vee says the officers are specially trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees. The announcement about the officers doesn’t mention that they will be armed — but job postings for the positions says officers must be able to pass a handgun certification course.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Legislative Coffees Begin January 6

(Area) This week organizers released the dates and times of a series of legislative coffees in Cass County. Kimberlee Spillers, legislative session scheduler and representative for the Progressive Rural Iowa Development Enterprise, economic development organization, says the first event is on January 6, at 7:00 p.m. at the Marne Community Center.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

New Year’s Fireworks May Not Be Legal Shoot Off

(Iowa City, IA) — You can legally buy fireworks in the state from December 10th through January 3rd — but many local governments in Iowa don’t allow you to shoot them off. If you want to celebrate the New Year with your own personal firework show you need to check your local ordinance to see if they are allowed. In Iowa City for example, using fireworks inside city limits is prohibited, and violators will face a minimum fine of 250 dollars.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

There Could Be a Push to Ban Smoking in Iowa Casinos Next Year

(Des Moines, IA) — Smoking has been banned in public places in Iowa since 2008, but there’s been an exception that has allowed smoking in the gaming areas of Iowa casinos. Democratic Senator Janet Petersen of Des Moines notes the state’s tribal casinos and some state-licensed casinos temporarily moved to ban smoking to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Petersen says that may be one silver lining of the pandemic and “it is time for the legislature to just put that policy in place.” She chaired the Iowa House Commerce Committee in 2008 and led the effort to pass the Iowa Smokefree Act.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa grade schoolers may have been exposed to asbestos

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Officials with an eastern Iowa school district say students and staff at an elementary school may have been unwittingly exposed to asbestos for several month. KCRG-TV reports that College Community School District sent a letter to parents Wednesday about the asbestos concern at Prairie Crest Elementary School. Winter break will be extended for clean-up measures. The letter states that a contractor replacing carpet failed to properly abate asbestos within the carpet glue before removing it during construction work in June. The asbestos wasn’t detected until this month. Subsequent testing on Monday was clear of asbestos, but the district says it will continue to move ahead with clean-up efforts.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa child COVID hospitalizations up amid increased spread

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa has increased in the past week as state health officials posted 10,162 positive tests in the past seven days. While hospitalizations dropped slightly the state reports increased hospitalizations among children. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in it’s weekly update posted Wednesday that 16 children under the age of 17 were hospitalized with COVID-19. All are unvaccinated. The Iowa vaccination rate among young children remains low with just 14% of those between ages 5 and 11 fully vaccinated.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 637 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, December 22 through Wednesday, December 29. This is 60 fewer cases than the previous week. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

About 700 losing their jobs as of this week at Newton plant

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — About 700 people are losing their jobs this week in Newton, Iowa. KCCI-TV reports that TPI Composites is ending wind turbine manufacturing. The company had been Jasper County’s largest employer. About 50 workers in TPI’s field services operation will remain. The job losses were announced in October. A recent job fair for the soon-to-be displaced workers brought more than 100 companies. Frank Liebl of the Newton Development Corp. says unemployment is low and jobs are plentiful, so he’s hopeful those losing their jobs can find new work.
NEWTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids Tries New Sidewalk Snow Program

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The city of Cedar Rapids is trying a new program this year to help residents clear the snow from their sidewalks. The program called “Snow Buddies” uses volunteers to shovel sidewalks and driveways for those who can’t do it for themselves. It kicks in after there have been two inches or more of snowfall. The program comes after changes to the city’s snow ordinance which gives residents less time to clear snow away after a storm. The change in the Cedar Rapids ordinance now requires residents to clear sidewalks within 24 hours — which cuts the time in half.
Western Iowa Today

Healthy Cass County and Cass County ISU Extension Release Updated Cass County Urgent Need Community Resource Guide

(Atlantic) Cass County and Cass County ISU Extension released an updated version of the Cass County Urgent Need Community Resource Guide. Cass County Extension Director Kate Olson says the guide lists Cass County resources under crisis, Abuse, Financial, Legal, Food, Health, and more. The guide serves explicitly Cass County or...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Traffic Death Toll Reaches 5-Year High This Year

(Ames, IA) — The number of deaths on Iowa roadways is at a five-year high in 2021. The Iowa DOT reports 348 people have died in traffic crashes this year. That’s the most fatalities since 2016. There were also over 52-thousand car crash across the state so far this year, up more than five-thousand from 2020.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Dickinson County Supervisors Oppose Eminent Domain For Carbon Pipelines

(Spirit Lake, IA) — Another county in northwest Iowa opposes the use of eminent domain to build two carbon dioxide pipelines. Dickinson County Supervisor Steve Clark said Tuesday that he’s not against the pipelines going in, but he is against landowners being forced by eminent domain to have the lines run through their property. The Dickinson County board voted unanimously to send a letter to the state opposing the use of eminent domain.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Waterloo firefighter rappels into icy river to save woman

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A woman is alive after being pulled from an icy Iowa river by a rappelling firefighter. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that it isn’t yet known how the woman ended up in the Cedar River in Waterloo. A passerby called 911 Monday night after hearing her yelling from beneath a bridge. Firefighters tossed her a rope with a loop, which prevented her from floating over the dam only yards away. Firefighter Chris Roth then used a second line to rappel into the river while another crew launched a rescue boat. Roth helped the woman into the boat, which ferried her to a waiting ambulance.
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Animal shelter faces costly bill after carbon monoxide leak

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Employees and all of the animals are OK after carbon monoxide leaked into a Quad Cities animal shelter, but the facility now faces a costly bill. KWQC-TV reports that employees of the Humane Society of Scott County in Davenport recently noticed something was amiss and called firefighters, who found the leak, caused by a problem with the furnace. The furnace must be replaced at a cost of $60,000. Development Coordinator Celina Rippel says it’s “a big chunk of change” for the nonprofit. The Humane Society is seeking public donations of money for the furnace, as well as blankets and dog beds for the animals.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Linn County Settles Harassment Lawsuit With Former Sheriff’s Deputy

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A former Linn County sheriff’s deputy is awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in a paternity leave harassment lawsuit. Earlier this month the Linn County Sheriff’s Office agreed to pay Scott Becker over 330-thousand dollars and his lawyers more than 240-thousand. Becker sued the county last year, claiming he was harassed by his co-workers for taking time off to care for his newborn son in 2018.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

