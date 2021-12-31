Tyson Foods COVID-19 Complaint to Be Heard in Iowa Court
(Waterloo, IA) — A COVID-19 lawsuit filed in Iowa against Tyson Foods will be heard in court. Four Waterloo families of Tyson employees that died of COVID-19 complications last year claim that Tyson did not protect their workers. Tyson wanted the lawsuit heard in federal court because they argued they were following former President Trump’s order to keep the food supply going during the pandemic. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Tyson Thursday, and the civil complaint will be kept in Iowa’s courts.
