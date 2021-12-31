ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodland, KS

Strike the Right CHORRD on Takeoff

By Martha King
Flying Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe airport in Goodland, Kansas, felt like the epitome of a Midwestern airfield. [Credit: Martha King]. Goodland Municipal Airport felt like the epitome of what a Kansas airport would be—wide-open spaces and lots of room. John and I were taxiing for takeoff on Runway 12. The problem was that the taxiway...

www.flyingmag.com

CBS LA

Flight Cancellations At LAX, Elsewhere Continue To Disrupt Travel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More flights Sunday were cancelled at Los Angeles International Airport and others due to the Omicron variant and weather. On Sunday, flights were cancelled at LAX, John Wayne Airport in O.C., Long Beach Airport as well as the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, totaling 140 flight cancellations, the bulk of which were at LAX. This holiday weekend, about 10 million passengers were expected to fly. Airlines blame bad weather and the highly contagious Omicron variant for the disruption to air travel. The variant was infecting workers in the airline industry, including close to 1,800 TSA workers. United Airlines, for instance, was offering triple pay to pilots in hopes of easing airline shortages.
LOS ANGELES, CA
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Uruguay-bound passengers stranded after ‘technical difficulties’ during takeoff from MIA, COVID delays

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Passengers from Uruguay trying to get home for Christmas are demanding answers following an unexpected delay at Miami International Airport, and airline officials said technical difficulties and COVID-related complications are to blame. These passengers, who spoke with 7News in Northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday, expressed their...
MIAMI, FL
simpleflying.com

Why A Delta Plane Returned To Seattle 6 Hours Into A China Flight

In an attempt to keep Omicron at bay, China has instated a new cleaning protocol for aircraft. Last week, this new mandate prompted a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 to turn around and go back to Seattle after several hours in the air on its way to Shanghai. The US State Department and the Chinese Embassy are currently in talks regarding the new regulations, which Delta says rendered last week’s flight ‘operationally unviable’.
SEATTLE, WA
#Midwestern
Flying Magazine

Life in the Air: Hot or Not?

An unknown smell that could have been a potential fire caused Sam Weigel to call on an important lesson. [Credit: Adobe Stock]. It was a beautiful morning at the beginning of June, and as we leveled off at our cruise altitude of FL 340 and settled in for the four-hour flight, it had every appearance of being a nice, easy day flying the line. We had only two legs, from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Cancun, Mexico, and back. The weather was good on both ends and most points en route. The late-model Boeing B737-900ER had no write-ups or maintenance carryovers. Our crew of veteran flight attendants were pleasant and professional. I’d flown several prior trips with the first officer, Ryan, and we got along and worked well together. I sighed contentedly and slightly reclined my seat, gazing out over the Chesapeake Bay sliding under my side window.
LIFESTYLE
Jalopnik

Airline Passengers Pushed A Plane With A Blown Tire Off Of An Airport's Only Runway

We’ve all had those bad days where your car breaks down and you need some help getting it pushed off to the side of the road. It’s even worse if that car is heavy. That’s what makes this video originally from TikTok a giggle. It’s a plane with a flat tire getting removed from a runway just like a broken down car, just with a lot more people pushing it.
LIFESTYLE
Flight Global.com

PA-46 accident passengers wrongly believed they were flying with airline

Inquiries into a Piper PA-46 landing accident in eastern France have underlined how companies facilitating private flights can easily be mistaken for commercial airlines by unwary and uninformed passengers. French investigation authority BEA has detailed its concern over the way the flight to Courchevel mountain airfield was arranged, after the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

United Airlines Boeing 767 Disconnects From Tug In Santiago

On December 24, a United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER was disconnected from its tug while being moved in Santiago de Chile International Airport (SCL). The aircraft kept on moving freely through the airport, as can be seen in a video uploaded to social media. What happened?. Simple Flying reached United Airlines...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: First Flight of the Let L-610

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, the Czech Let L-610 prototype aircraft first flew in 1988 after its 1,358 kW (1,822 shp) turboprop engines were completed. The aircraft was to be produced by the Czech civil aircraft manufacturer Let Kunovice, aka LET Aircraft Industries (LET) from 1988 to 1997. There were eight types produced (six flying and two for structural tests).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Qatar Airways’ Airbus A380 Return: Where Are They Flying?

An unexpected twist in the second half of 2021, middle-eastern carrier Qatar Airways announced that it would be reactivating part of its Airbus A380 fleet. The airline deemed this necessary as a way to meet passenger demand and provide sufficient capacity in the face of some 20 Airbus A350s being grounded due to an ongoing saga over cracking paint. But for those hoping to fly the superjumbo with this particular airline, where might it be found?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KAKE TV

Flights canceled in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It could be a long day of waiting for people flying in or out of Wichita today. Five departures and five arrivals have been canceled Saturday. A few flights have taken off in spite of the icy conditions in south central Kansas. For more information, visit...
WICHITA, KS

