If you have been behind a wheel of a car, truck, semi, or any other vehicle in Western New York over the past year, I want to say Thank You!. This past June, my son Avry turned 16 and like all 16-year-olds in New York, he wanted to go get his permit on his birthday. So for the past six months, I have had a chance to right shot-gun with my son as he learns how to drive on the roads in Western New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO