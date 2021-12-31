ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Place Kirk Cousins on Reserve/COVID-19 List

By Pete Hanson
 2 days ago
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers after being...

The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Justin Jefferson Has Made the Kirk Cousins Decision More Complicated

At first blush, it seems like Justin Jefferson’s continued ascendance means that the Minnesota Vikings will have to move on from Kirk Cousins. The maligned quarterback is on the wrong side of 30. He has only one playoff win to his name since signing the first fully guaranteed deal in NFL history four years ago. And it feels wrong to pair the league’s most staid quarterback with Minnesota’s most exciting receiver this side of Randy Moss.
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers-Vikings Will Be One of Coldest in Lambeau History

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, it will be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history. At kickoff, according to the National Weather Service, it will be 6 degrees with a wind chill of minus-4. By game’s end, it could be 0 with a wind chill of minus-12. According to Luke Sampe of Green Bay TV station WFRV, it will be 6 with a wind chill of minus-10 at kickoff.
NFL
Kellen Mond
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ dad likes tweet saying Mike Zimmer should be fired

As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce Notable QB Move After Kirk Cousins News

On Friday afternoon, Minnesota Vikings fans finally received some news they’ve been dreading for most of the 2021 season. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated quarterback will now miss Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers as a result. “Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins...
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins let down the Vikings and Mike Zimmer

Kirk Cousins knew he was at risk of missing a critical game late in the year due to his vaccination status. He remained stubborn anyway. Cousins’ decision not to get vaccinated would be fine, had he not contracted the virus right before a must-win game on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

GAME DAY PREVIEW: Vikings Visit Packers Tonight in Green Bay

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they face the Green Bay Packers tonight at Lambeau Field in Week 17 of the NFL season. The Vikings (7-8) are coming off a 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in Minneapolis. The Packers (12-3) beat the Cleveland Browns 24-22 last Saturday in Green Bay.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight vs. the Vikings? Latest injury update on Packers QB

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to deal with a foot injury. They get a divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with plenty on the line. The Packers are playing for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, which will get them a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Will Rodgers play this week, and what can fantasy football expect from him in Week 17?
NFL
