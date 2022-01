Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shape of You” has made history by becoming the first song to hit three billion streams on Spotify.On Wednesday (22 December), the 30-year-old singer posted a video of himself revealing the news. “I’ve just heard ‘Shape of You’ has reached 3 billion streams on Spotify, which is absolutely insane,” Sheeran said. “I remember this song hitting a billion and thinking that that was weird.”He added: “The first song to hit 3 billion streams and I’m really, really chuffed with it. Thank you, Spotify, for your support over the years. We’ve had a great 10 years...

