Is ‘Yellowstone’ Teeing Up Rip Wheeler’s Season 4 Finale Death?

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Yellowstone fans have long been debating the death of Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler. But is the Season 4 finale finally set to deliver?

Diehard fans (with a good sense of humor) are discussing exactly this over on Reddit’s Yellowstone board ahead of Sunday. We’d warn you of spoilers ahead, but everything is hypothetical. One Redditor cutting straight to the chase with their original post, titled: “Who will become ranch foreman when Rip dies in the finale Sunday night?”

To flesh out their forward prediction, the user adds: “I think Rip will have a confrontation with Jaime and Garrett, the normal shootout happens and Rip catches a hot rock in the belly and bleeds out driving back to the ranch. The killer will be…. Jaime’s baby mama.”

What a hot take. Yellowstone fans are all for the prediction, too. Or, they’re at least all for having fun with it.

“The new foreman will be a Foreman Grill, who is secretly a spy for Market Equities which is a shill company for dinosaurs trying to get their blood back from the earth using oil wells,” replies LluagorED with a sarcastic summary of Yellowstone as a whole.

Another user, however, says that the new foreman after Rip’s death will be “Carter of course. Teeter objects but nobody understands her, fortunately a few of the other hands grumble about it so John says ‘Fine, one hand of Texas Hold’em, winner gets the job.'”

Could Carter’s Introduction on ‘Yellowstone’ Have Foreshadowed Rip’s Death All Along?

We all know that Carter will be earning his keep for years to come (if he lasts that long himself), but has his introduction served as a circle-of-life type calling for Rip’s death? The fan-favorite character knows whole-heartedly that Carter is just like him. He tells multiple characters this throughout Season 4, including bossman John Dutton. Is Carter a reckoning of sorts for the grizzled ranch foreman who’s stretched his luck about as thin as luck will stretch?

It would certainly be beyond poetic to have Rip die while Carter is left behind to remind everyone of his legacy. But as one fan so aptly replies: “Rip ain’t dying. At least not before the last couple episodes of the series.”

And we’ve got to agree there. It feels highly unlikely that Yellowstone would move to kill off their most popular male character. Shock deaths like this do go a long way for storytelling, but they have a history of significantly damaging audience interest, too. In other words, it’s a gamble that isn’t worth taking.

But hey, stranger things have happened on the Yellowstone. And if Rip did die, one Redditor thinks “Kayce will come home I bet resulting in ol Monica going nuclear.”

For an exclusive sneak peek at Rip’s whereabouts for this Sunday’s Yellowstone Season 4 finale, head on over to our ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Exclusive: Rip Questions Beth Leaving Dutton Ranch in Finale Preview next.

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Crucial Character Dies As Episode 8 Ends

Alright, the new episode of Yellowstone just came to a close and there is a lot to unpack, especially that gunfight at the end of the episode. Be warned, SPOILERS are ahead. John Dutton and Rip met up to talk with Sheriff Haskell. They wanted to tell him they know who tried to kill him and they are planning on trying to make that person pay as much as possible. It won’t be easy getting to them in prison.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Rocked ‘Xmas/Cowboy/Hippie Look’ on Christmas Morning

The wife of Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is rocking a very unique look this year for her family’s Christmas. If Cynthia Hauser looks familiar to you, that’s probably because she is. She is without a doubt best known for her acting days as a teen. She and her twin sister, Brittany Daniel, starred together in the teen drama and comedy television show Sweet Valley High (based on the book series by Francine Pascal). Cynthia portrayed the character Elizabeth “Liz” Wakefield. Prior to that role, you might have also recognized the twins from somewhere else. They appeared as the Doublemint Twins in several commercials for Doublemint Gum.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: One Ranch Hand Got Fired Despite Being Branded

Things escalated quickly on “Yellowstone” last night, causing John Dutton to make a firm decision that affects one branded bunkhouse member. Lloyd stabbed Walker, causing John and Rip to make an example out of him towards the end of the episode. But before that happened, John told Rip that he was enforcing a new rule. And there would be no exceptions to this rule: No girls in the bunkhouse.
Cole Hauser
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Shut out of Another Major Awards Show

Yellowstone is continuing to be snubbed by the awards circuit. The Taylor Sheridan-created Paramount Network series, starring Kevin Costner, did not receive a single nomination for the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards, which is set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 9. The blatant snub came just Costner, who stars as John Dutton, was snubbed by the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, with Yellowstone also not receiving a nomination in the outstanding drama category.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Getting Tired of the ‘6666’ and ‘1883’ Crossover

As the Yellowstone universe continues to expand, some fans feel that director Taylor Sheridan has started to lose sight of the main storyline. Usually, spinoffs don’t overlap with the original series too often in order to keep the storylines unique from one another. But Sheridan is breaking this rule in hopes that it will create a clearer image of the Dutton family and the ranch lifestyle in the west. And while this creative project is undoubtedly unlike any other on screens, the result may end up being a neglected main series.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Is John Dutton’s Former Flame Returning?

On Friday, a Yellowstone star we haven’t seen this season so far revealed that her character is making a return during Sunday’s brand new episode. Governor Lynelle Perry actress Wendy Moniz shared a still shot from this weekend’s upcoming episode. The photo includes her character talking closely with the show’s patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). It seems to confirm her first appearance to date in Season 4 of the hit Paramount drama. The last we saw Governor Perry was in the final episode of Season 3, “The World Is Purple.”
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Garrett Randall Exposes Major Jamie Secret in Tonight’s New Episode

“Yellowstone” fans had better gear up for an explosive episode tonight, featuring betrayal, confrontation, and tensions boiling over. Earlier today, the official “Yellowstone” Instagram account posted a preview of tonight’s episode. WARNING! We’re going to be breaking down a part of this preview, so prepare for minor spoilers for Season 4 Episode 6 below.
thecinemaholic.com

Is Kelly Reilly’s Beth Leaving Yellowstone?

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is one of the most formidable characters on ‘Yellowstone.’ Her loyalty and love for her father, John Dutton, are unquestionable. Moreover, she shares the same tenacity for protecting her family’s legacy as her father. As the fourth season picks up, Beth doubles down on her efforts of fighting back against the threats to the Dutton family’s land and ranch.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Think Beth Dutton Finally Got What She Had Coming

Fans of the hit western television series Yellowstone certainly love to speculate. And, the moments after a brand new episode are especially exciting as fans of the popular series come together to discuss the major moments after they unfold. Especially when some major things are going down in the relationships between two of our favorite Dutton characters.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Explain Why Rip Isn’t ‘Afraid’ of Beth

On Yellowstone, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is a pretty fearsome character. She makes seasoned corporate executives wilt under her unflinching stare, foul mouth and pointed threats. Even John Dutton (Kevin Costner) winces at Beth’s frank approach and graphic language. But there’s one character who’s definitely not afraid of Beth.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Teases New Episode with Ominous Picture of John and Rip

Yellowstone and its latest chapter is just around the corner and John Dutton actor Kevin Costner is getting fans ready. And by ready, we mean that fans are already ready, now bordering on ravenous. Each episode of Season 4 has been building up as fans await the next developments in several storylines like if Jamie will side with the Dutton family or his birth father.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

